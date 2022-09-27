17 mins ago - News

300 North pedestrian bridge to be completed by next summer

Kim Bojórquez
A rendering of a pedestrian bridge in Salt Lake City.
A rendering of the 300 North bridge. Courtesy of Utah Transit Authority

Construction on an $8.6 million pedestrian bridge near the North Temple FrontRunner station in Salt Lake City is on schedule after facing supply delays.

  • The bridge, located on 300 North and approximately 500 West, is slated to be completed by July.

Why it matters: Pedestrian safety is the primary objective of the bridge that will overlook five train tracks owned by Utah Transit Authority and Union Pacific Railroad, according to Carl Arky, a UTA spokesman.

  • The nearly 200-foot-long bridge will provide a safe way to cross the tracks for residents and students at the nearby West High School. It will also improve connectivity between downtown and westside communities.
  • Stalled trains and delays can last up to an hour and prompt commuters to illegally — and dangerously — cross through train cars.

What they're saying: "This location is one of the highest safety concerns for Salt Lake City," said Grey Turner, UTA's manager of civil engineering and design.

Details: The bridge, which is 10 feet wide, will also include oversized elevators on each side and feature a stairway runnel for commuters traveling via bicycle.

The bottom line: A mix of federal, state and local funding is backing the project, with Salt Lake City and UTA contributing about $1.6 million.

