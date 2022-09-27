300 North pedestrian bridge to be completed by next summer
Construction on an $8.6 million pedestrian bridge near the North Temple FrontRunner station in Salt Lake City is on schedule after facing supply delays.
- The bridge, located on 300 North and approximately 500 West, is slated to be completed by July.
Why it matters: Pedestrian safety is the primary objective of the bridge that will overlook five train tracks owned by Utah Transit Authority and Union Pacific Railroad, according to Carl Arky, a UTA spokesman.
- The nearly 200-foot-long bridge will provide a safe way to cross the tracks for residents and students at the nearby West High School. It will also improve connectivity between downtown and westside communities.
- Stalled trains and delays can last up to an hour and prompt commuters to illegally — and dangerously — cross through train cars.
What they're saying: "This location is one of the highest safety concerns for Salt Lake City," said Grey Turner, UTA's manager of civil engineering and design.
Details: The bridge, which is 10 feet wide, will also include oversized elevators on each side and feature a stairway runnel for commuters traveling via bicycle.
The bottom line: A mix of federal, state and local funding is backing the project, with Salt Lake City and UTA contributing about $1.6 million.
