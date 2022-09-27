Construction on an $8.6 million pedestrian bridge near the North Temple FrontRunner station in Salt Lake City is on schedule after facing supply delays.

The bridge, located on 300 North and approximately 500 West, is slated to be completed by July.

Why it matters: Pedestrian safety is the primary objective of the bridge that will overlook five train tracks owned by Utah Transit Authority and Union Pacific Railroad, according to Carl Arky, a UTA spokesman.

The nearly 200-foot-long bridge will provide a safe way to cross the tracks for residents and students at the nearby West High School. It will also improve connectivity between downtown and westside communities.

Stalled trains and delays can last up to an hour and prompt commuters to illegally — and dangerously — cross through train cars.

What they're saying: "This location is one of the highest safety concerns for Salt Lake City," said Grey Turner, UTA's manager of civil engineering and design.

Details: The bridge, which is 10 feet wide, will also include oversized elevators on each side and feature a stairway runnel for commuters traveling via bicycle.

The bottom line: A mix of federal, state and local funding is backing the project, with Salt Lake City and UTA contributing about $1.6 million.