Fear Factory is a Utah must-do — but be prepared!

Fear Factory opened last week for the Halloween season, and we need to talk about it.

Why it matters: The haunted factory at 666 W. 800 South has been listed among the top Halloween attractions in existence, by publications like the Travel Channel, Buzzfeed and the Haunted House Association.

If you have the best of something in your hometown, you should probably avail yourself of it.

What happened: I took my first tour last Friday—opening night—and I have never seen anything like it.

In terms of production value, it compares more closely to a Disney park attraction than it does to any other haunt I've ever visited.

Why it's different: Location, location, location. The haunt snakes through multiple buildings and underground tunnels on a 7-acre cement factory site that dates back to the 19th century.

The aging industrial features, the hollow acoustics and the uninterrupted darkness of the site make it wholly immersive from the moment you step through the factory gates.

Workers actually died in the factory in the early 1900s, and ghost hunters frequently visit the site for signs of the paranormal, owner Heidi Dunfield told Axios.

My thought bubble: It was so scary that I truly thought I might need an emergency exit.

Dozens of actors jump out, chase or quietly menace guests through catacombs, a circus, a vampire lair, and various industrial hellscapes.

About 10 minutes into the 40-minute tour, I started to feel almost exhausted from fear and had to take little "it's not real" mental breaks.

Yes, but: I tend to let my imagination run wild. Afterward, I was desperate to go again.

What to expect: Attendance puts Fear Factory in the top 1% of haunts nationally, so book in advance and plan to wait 10-ish minutes — around 30 in late October, Dunfield said.

The queue is themed, with performers and food trucks onsite.

One or two features may trigger claustrophobia, but they're brief.

Kids' reactions vary, Dunfield said, but I didn't see any opening night. I'm going to wait a couple of years before bringing my 4th grader.

Details: Fear Factory is open Friday and Saturday nights until October, when it goes to five nights a week.

General admission is $37, with a range of premium tickets with perks like souvenirs and line-cutting. For $4 extra, the actors make physical contact for a bigger scare.

Street parking fills fast, but a "Zombie bus" picks guests up from the Gateway.

What's next: It isn't the only nationally-acclaimed haunt in Salt Lake City. We'll be posting about more attractions as the spooky season continues!