In the vast annals of Utah racism, it's hard to read the vicious anti-Chinese hate in the decades after the Golden Spike — a cause aggressively advanced by the early labor movement.

This is Old News, where we backtrack into the past. As Labor Day approaches, we're looking at how workers here fought and what they were up against.

In 1885, the Knights of Labor were up against their own bigotry.

Driving the news: The Knights, who were the first national labor federation, organized a boycott in Ogden against anyone they thought was too nice to Chinese people.

They targeted a number of people who were previously sympathetic to the Knights, burning the tenuous goodwill they had established.

Context: Anti-Chinese hostility was becoming violent in Utah by 1885, with attacks by disgruntled white workers who believed Chinese immigrants were depressing wages, and at least one known lynching.

Zoom out: Campaigns to "expel" Chinese workers were escalating throughout the West, including the killings of at least 28 Chinese miners in Rock Springs, Wyoming, in September 1885.

Details: Although the Knights of Labor disavowed the massacre, less than two weeks later they revived their calls to expel Chinese workers — and ramped up anti-Chinese rhetoric in Ogden, where fewer than 100 Chinese people lived.

The intrigue: The Knights of Labor, while amassing about 800,000 members nationally, had more precarious ties in Utah.

Mormon leaders saw the group as secretive, and potential rivals, writes historian J. Kenneth Davies.

Meanwhile, the ties to violence supplied plenty of legitimate objections in both the religious and secular press.

What happened: When the Knights printed their list of "Chinese-friendly" Ogdenites to boycott, the railroad town had enough.

The Knights had to make retractions and try to repair ties on all religious sides.

The Ogden Herald finally deemed the group's efforts there a failure.

The big picture: It was not the first or last time that organized labor allowed racism to flummox its goals.

Employers, well aware of the animus at play, explicitly threatened to bring in Chinese workers as strikebreakers, all but guaranteeing division would continue.

Yes, but: In their zeal, the Knights pushed at least one of their boycott targets toward a more forward-thinking conclusion.

Chinese and white workers should be paid the same, Ogden realtor Joseph West wrote, "destroying the bitter competition now existing between these races."