Utah expected to see hotter-than-average summer
Most of Utah is projected to see 40% to 60% hotter-than-average temperatures this summer.
Driving the news: The NOAA outlook, released last Thursday, shows the highest probability of above-average temperatures in New Mexico and Arizona, where there’s a 60% to 70% chance for a warmer-than-average summer.
Why it matters: Prevailing weather conditions over the summer lead to drought or destructive wildfires, Axios' Andrew Freedman writes.
- Climate outlooks like this can help power companies plan for higher electricity demand during heat waves.
The big picture: A growing number of scientific studies show climate change is causing heat waves to grow in intensity, frequency and duration. In some cases, severe heat waves have been found to have been virtually impossible were it not for climate change.
Yes, but: It's not yet clear how Utah's unusually wet period this year will impact the state's wildfire season, Jon Meyer, a state climatologist for Utah State University's climate center, told Axios Salt Lake City.
- Meyer noted the extra precipitation this spring may have resulted in more vegetation growth.
- As a result, that additional shrub could either maintain its moisture or dry up and become combustible.
