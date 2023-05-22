Share on email (opens in new window)

Map showing seasonal temperature trends likely during summer 2023 across the U.S. Image: NOAA

Most of Utah is projected to see 40% to 60% hotter-than-average temperatures this summer.

Driving the news: The NOAA outlook, released last Thursday, shows the highest probability of above-average temperatures in New Mexico and Arizona, where there’s a 60% to 70% chance for a warmer-than-average summer.

Why it matters: Prevailing weather conditions over the summer lead to drought or destructive wildfires, Axios' Andrew Freedman writes.

Climate outlooks like this can help power companies plan for higher electricity demand during heat waves.

The big picture: A growing number of scientific studies show climate change is causing heat waves to grow in intensity, frequency and duration. In some cases, severe heat waves have been found to have been virtually impossible were it not for climate change.

Yes, but: It's not yet clear how Utah's unusually wet period this year will impact the state's wildfire season, Jon Meyer, a state climatologist for Utah State University's climate center, told Axios Salt Lake City.