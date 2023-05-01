Former Vice President Mike Pence declined to answer questions at a Friday event in Utah related to a grand jury investigating supposed efforts to overturn the 2020 election and the alleged actions of people including former President Donald Trump.

What he's (not) saying: "I'm actually very limited to speak about anything pertaining to grand jury deliberations," Pence said during a luncheon at Zion's Bank Tower in downtown Salt Lake City as part of an event organized by Utah Valley University's Gary R. Herbert Institute for Public Policy.

Driving the news: One day prior, Pence, who's expressed interest in running against Trump in the 2024 presidential race, testified before the grand jury, Axios' Rebecca Falconer and Sareen Habeshian write.

Pence is considered a key witness in the case brought by special counsel Jack Smith due to his insights into events leading up to the U.S. Capitol riot and because of pressure he faced to stop the certification of President Jor Biden's election win.

It represents the first time in the modern political era that a vice president has given testimony in a criminal investigation on a president they served alongside.

Zoom out: This is the second instance in one week that a potential GOP presidential candidate has made an appearance in the Beehive State and Pence's second visit to Utah in seven months.