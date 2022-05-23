Pence open to 2024 run against Trump

Former Vice President Mike Pence signaled that he is open to a 2024 presidential run against former President Donald Trump during an interview with the New York Times published on Monday.

Why it matters: A run would mark a definitive turn in the relationship between Pence and Trump, though the growing rift between them has been evident for some time, with Pence disputing Trump's claims that he could have overturned the 2020 election.

Back in March, Trump admitted the two had not spoken for a "long time."

What they're saying: “We’ll go where we’re called,” Pence told the Times during the interview, which was conducted last month.

Pence added that he and his wife, Karen, would approach the matter through prayer.

The other side: Trump spokesperson Taylor Budowich told the Times that Pence is "desperate to chase his lost relevance."

"The reality is, President Trump is already 82-3 with his endorsements, and there’s nothing stopping him from saving America in 2022 and beyond," he added.

The big picture: Pence will stump on Monday for Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp ahead of Tuesday's primary election, the Times reported.