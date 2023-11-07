1 hour ago - Food and Drink

Richmond Restaurant news: Young Mother lands in Carytown

The site for Bourbon, Boots, BBQ Build Bash and two of the chefs, Tanya Cauthen and Russell Cook. Image: Courtesy of Habitat-Powhatan

Karri here. I know we just shared some restaurant news on Friday, but the scene can't stop, won't stop heating up. So here we go again.

Chef Daniel Harthausen has found the brick-and-mortar home for his always-sold-out pop-up Young Mother.

🍖 Outdoor, upscale food events are back, this time in Powhatan with the inaugural Bourbon, Boots, BBQ Build Bash, benefiting Habitat for Humanity Powhatan.

  • The Nov. 11 event from the co-founder of Fire, Flour & Fork brings together all-star local chefs (Tanya Cauthen, David Dunlap, Russell Cook) for bourbon cocktails, barbecue and live music at the gorgeous Historic Whitewood. Tickets are $75 and on sale through midnight.

🚨 New restaurants:

🍻 WayGone Brewery, a new brewery from home brewers-turned pros, opened Friday in western Henrico at 10610 Patterson Ave.

🍔 Brookland Park Kitchen is now serving up a small but mighty burger and sandwich menu at 305 W. Brookland Park Blvd., Wednesday-Sunday beginning at 11am.

🥟 Dumpling & Noodle Cart opened over the weekend at 3321 W. Cary St. and is now open for dinner nightly and lunch Friday through Sunday.

🍛 Punjabi Kitchen Indian Cuisine is now serving lunch and dinner in the Stonebridge shopping center (Chippenham and Midlothian).

🌮 Sincero, the authentic Mexican fare pop-up in the works in the former Lucy's space on Second Street in Jackson Ward, said it'll announce its opening date on Instagram this week.

In other news: 🍰 Mama J's is no longer opening a market in the former Salt & Forge spot, owner Lester Johnson tells Axios, but they are looking to do it in a different location, possibly next door to the 1st Street restaurant.

🥪 BTW, down the Robinson strip, Stanley's dine-in lunch service is finally up and running, Wednesday-Saturday, 11am-2pm.

✈️ King's Korner Catering and Restaurant, the little restaurant that's been inside the Chesterfield County Airport since the '80s, closed at the end of Sunday brunch (its catering arm will continue though).

🍺 And ICYMI, Isley Brewing Co. — Scott's Addition first brewery — closed Oct. 29 after 10 years in business. The Summit Ave. space has already been re-rented, BizSense reports.

