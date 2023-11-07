Richmond Restaurant news: Young Mother lands in Carytown

Share on email (opens in new window)

The site for Bourbon, Boots, BBQ Build Bash and two of the chefs, Tanya Cauthen and Russell Cook. Image: Courtesy of Habitat-Powhatan

Karri here. I know we just shared some restaurant news on Friday, but the scene can't stop, won't stop heating up. So here we go again.

Chef Daniel Harthausen has found the brick-and-mortar home for his always-sold-out pop-up Young Mother.

The winner of last year's The Big Brunch on HBO will open his Japanese and Korean-inspired restaurant in the Carytown Cupcake space sometime next year as it transitions out, Harthausen announced on Instagram.

🍖 Outdoor, upscale food events are back, this time in Powhatan with the inaugural Bourbon, Boots, BBQ Build Bash, benefiting Habitat for Humanity Powhatan.

The Nov. 11 event from the co-founder of Fire, Flour & Fork brings together all-star local chefs (Tanya Cauthen, David Dunlap, Russell Cook) for bourbon cocktails, barbecue and live music at the gorgeous Historic Whitewood. Tickets are $75 and on sale through midnight.

🚨 New restaurants:

🍻 WayGone Brewery, a new brewery from home brewers-turned pros, opened Friday in western Henrico at 10610 Patterson Ave.

🍔 Brookland Park Kitchen is now serving up a small but mighty burger and sandwich menu at 305 W. Brookland Park Blvd., Wednesday-Sunday beginning at 11am.

🥟 Dumpling & Noodle Cart opened over the weekend at 3321 W. Cary St. and is now open for dinner nightly and lunch Friday through Sunday.

🍛 Punjabi Kitchen Indian Cuisine is now serving lunch and dinner in the Stonebridge shopping center (Chippenham and Midlothian).

🌮 Sincero, the authentic Mexican fare pop-up in the works in the former Lucy's space on Second Street in Jackson Ward, said it'll announce its opening date on Instagram this week.

In other news: 🍰 Mama J's is no longer opening a market in the former Salt & Forge spot, owner Lester Johnson tells Axios, but they are looking to do it in a different location, possibly next door to the 1st Street restaurant.

In the meantime, Mama J's launched an online catering menu for all Richmond's holiday needs.

🥪 BTW, down the Robinson strip, Stanley's dine-in lunch service is finally up and running, Wednesday-Saturday, 11am-2pm.

✈️ King's Korner Catering and Restaurant, the little restaurant that's been inside the Chesterfield County Airport since the '80s, closed at the end of Sunday brunch (its catering arm will continue though).

🍺 And ICYMI, Isley Brewing Co. — Scott's Addition first brewery — closed Oct. 29 after 10 years in business. The Summit Ave. space has already been re-rented, BizSense reports.