Richmond Restaurant news: Young Mother lands in Carytown

Karri here. I know we just shared some restaurant news on Friday, but the scene can't stop, won't stop heating up. So here we go again.
Chef Daniel Harthausen has found the brick-and-mortar home for his always-sold-out pop-up Young Mother.
- The winner of last year's The Big Brunch on HBO will open his Japanese and Korean-inspired restaurant in the Carytown Cupcake space sometime next year as it transitions out, Harthausen announced on Instagram.
🍖 Outdoor, upscale food events are back, this time in Powhatan with the inaugural Bourbon, Boots, BBQ Build Bash, benefiting Habitat for Humanity Powhatan.
- The Nov. 11 event from the co-founder of Fire, Flour & Fork brings together all-star local chefs (Tanya Cauthen, David Dunlap, Russell Cook) for bourbon cocktails, barbecue and live music at the gorgeous Historic Whitewood. Tickets are $75 and on sale through midnight.
🚨 New restaurants:
🍻 WayGone Brewery, a new brewery from home brewers-turned pros, opened Friday in western Henrico at 10610 Patterson Ave.
🍔 Brookland Park Kitchen is now serving up a small but mighty burger and sandwich menu at 305 W. Brookland Park Blvd., Wednesday-Sunday beginning at 11am.
🥟 Dumpling & Noodle Cart opened over the weekend at 3321 W. Cary St. and is now open for dinner nightly and lunch Friday through Sunday.
🍛 Punjabi Kitchen Indian Cuisine is now serving lunch and dinner in the Stonebridge shopping center (Chippenham and Midlothian).
🌮 Sincero, the authentic Mexican fare pop-up in the works in the former Lucy's space on Second Street in Jackson Ward, said it'll announce its opening date on Instagram this week.
In other news: 🍰 Mama J's is no longer opening a market in the former Salt & Forge spot, owner Lester Johnson tells Axios, but they are looking to do it in a different location, possibly next door to the 1st Street restaurant.
- In the meantime, Mama J's launched an online catering menu for all Richmond's holiday needs.
🥪 BTW, down the Robinson strip, Stanley's dine-in lunch service is finally up and running, Wednesday-Saturday, 11am-2pm.
✈️ King's Korner Catering and Restaurant, the little restaurant that's been inside the Chesterfield County Airport since the '80s, closed at the end of Sunday brunch (its catering arm will continue though).
🍺 And ICYMI, Isley Brewing Co. — Scott's Addition first brewery — closed Oct. 29 after 10 years in business. The Summit Ave. space has already been re-rented, BizSense reports.
