Richmond restaurant news: Tacos, a new wine bar and more
Richmond, I hope you like tacos, because we'll soon have a bunch of new options in town. (I know, who doesn't like tacos? Tacos are the best.)
What's happening: Juan More Taco — a Honduran and Latin American restaurant out of Fredericksburg that we told you about last year — opens its Richmond location Friday at 304 N. Robinson St. in the Fan.
🌮 At Juan More, three tacos are $13 (according to the Fredericksburg menu); diners pick their protein (carnitas, beef, birra, etc) and tortilla style. Burritos, quesadillas, bowls, stuffed veggies and a full bar round out the menu.
- The restaurant didn't respond to a request for their hours, but it looks like lunch and dinner every day but Monday, based on F'burg.
Meanwhile, across the street from Juan, Nuevo Mexico #2, a sister restaurant to the Staples Mill location, is in the works in the former Metro Grill space, per BizSense.
- And El Taco Guapo should open in the next month in the former Asado space on Broad near VCU, BizSense reports.
🍷 Echelon Wine Bar, a Richmond outpost of the Leesburg restaurant, opened this week for lunch and dinner at 1209 E. Cary St. in Shockoe Slip (hat tip: Richmond Magazine).
- The wine-heavy menu includes a chef's tasting menu ($79 for four courses with wine), cheese and charcuterie, salads and entrees.
🍔 Brookland Park Kitchen is now serving up a small but mighty burger and sandwich menu at 305 W. Brookland Park Blvd., 11am-5pm.
🇬🇧 Attention Brits, Thai Won On — the Short Pump Thai restaurant with a "secret" British menu — is temporarily fully British for the rest of the year (and testing the boundaries of Facebook's NSFW filters).
- In addition to its regular fish and chips and mushy peas, diners can now order toad in the hole, sticky and Yorkshire puddings and, on weekends, a full English breakfast (9am-noon).
Reminder: 🥟 And Dim Sum opens Friday night!
