Richmond restaurant news: Tacos, a new wine bar and more

Richmond, I hope you like tacos, because we'll soon have a bunch of new options in town. (I know, who doesn't like tacos? Tacos are the best.)

What's happening: Juan More Taco — a Honduran and Latin American restaurant out of Fredericksburg that we told you about last year — opens its Richmond location Friday at 304 N. Robinson St. in the Fan.

🌮 At Juan More, three tacos are $13 (according to the Fredericksburg menu); diners pick their protein (carnitas, beef, birra, etc) and tortilla style. Burritos, quesadillas, bowls, stuffed veggies and a full bar round out the menu.

The restaurant didn't respond to a request for their hours, but it looks like lunch and dinner every day but Monday, based on F'burg.

Meanwhile, across the street from Juan, Nuevo Mexico #2, a sister restaurant to the Staples Mill location, is in the works in the former Metro Grill space, per BizSense.

And El Taco Guapo should open in the next month in the former Asado space on Broad near VCU, BizSense reports.

🍷 Echelon Wine Bar, a Richmond outpost of the Leesburg restaurant, opened this week for lunch and dinner at 1209 E. Cary St. in Shockoe Slip (hat tip: Richmond Magazine).

The wine-heavy menu includes a chef's tasting menu ($79 for four courses with wine), cheese and charcuterie, salads and entrees.

🍔 Brookland Park Kitchen is now serving up a small but mighty burger and sandwich menu at 305 W. Brookland Park Blvd., 11am-5pm.

🇬🇧 Attention Brits, Thai Won On — the Short Pump Thai restaurant with a "secret" British menu — is temporarily fully British for the rest of the year (and testing the boundaries of Facebook's NSFW filters).

In addition to its regular fish and chips and mushy peas, diners can now order toad in the hole, sticky and Yorkshire puddings and, on weekends, a full English breakfast (9am-noon).

Reminder: 🥟 And Dim Sum opens Friday night!