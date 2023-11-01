And Dim Sum opens Friday in downtown Richmond

And Dim Sum is at 305 Brook Road in the Arts District/Jackson Ward. Photo: Karri Peifer/Axios

And Dim Sum, a "modern Chinese cocktail house" from the group behind Tarrant's and Bar Solita, opens in the former Max's on Broad space Friday at 4pm in the Arts District.

Max's closed in March after 10 years in business.

Why it matters: The new restaurant is a colorful, designed-for-Instagram refresh of the somber, white-table-clothed Max's that, let's be honest, always looked a little too much like Can Can.

Plus, the price point is also much more Gen-Instagram-friendly, topping out at $18, compared to Max's French/Belgian menu in the high-$20s.

The host station upstairs can accommodate large private parties. Photo: Karri Peifer/Axios

Zoom in: And Dim Sum serves dim sum — around 13 versions in all of dumplings, wontons, bao, rolls and buns ($5-$16), served up steamed and fried, plus a handful of rice and noodle dishes ($16-$18).

Highlights from the opening menu include beef and cheddar dumplings, served with soy jus ($9), duck wontons ($12) and black truffle and pork soup buns ($16).

The cocktail list includes multiple sakes and Asian-inspired specialty cocktails designed by owner Liz Kincaid's husband, Sean Rapoza.

Expect to see this sign on Insta. Photo: Karri Peifer/Axios

And Dim Sum (305 Brook Road) is open Monday to Friday (4pm-10pm), Saturday (10am-10pm) and on Sunday (10am-3pm) for a "Japanese breakfast" brunch, serving okonomiyaki and Karaage fried chicken.

Weekday happy hour from 4-6pm includes $1 dumplings and $6 craft cocktails.

Sweet and sour chicken dumplings (left) and duck wontons. Photo: Karri Peifer/Axios

Be smart: Kincaid and her husband have been working on And Dim Sum for nearly a decade.