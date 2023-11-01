And Dim Sum opens Friday in downtown Richmond
And Dim Sum, a "modern Chinese cocktail house" from the group behind Tarrant's and Bar Solita, opens in the former Max's on Broad space Friday at 4pm in the Arts District.
- Max's closed in March after 10 years in business.
Why it matters: The new restaurant is a colorful, designed-for-Instagram refresh of the somber, white-table-clothed Max's that, let's be honest, always looked a little too much like Can Can.
- Plus, the price point is also much more Gen-Instagram-friendly, topping out at $18, compared to Max's French/Belgian menu in the high-$20s.
Zoom in: And Dim Sum serves dim sum — around 13 versions in all of dumplings, wontons, bao, rolls and buns ($5-$16), served up steamed and fried, plus a handful of rice and noodle dishes ($16-$18).
- Highlights from the opening menu include beef and cheddar dumplings, served with soy jus ($9), duck wontons ($12) and black truffle and pork soup buns ($16).
- The cocktail list includes multiple sakes and Asian-inspired specialty cocktails designed by owner Liz Kincaid's husband, Sean Rapoza.
And Dim Sum (305 Brook Road) is open Monday to Friday (4pm-10pm), Saturday (10am-10pm) and on Sunday (10am-3pm) for a "Japanese breakfast" brunch, serving okonomiyaki and Karaage fried chicken.
- Weekday happy hour from 4-6pm includes $1 dumplings and $6 craft cocktails.
Be smart: Kincaid and her husband have been working on And Dim Sum for nearly a decade.
- The couple announced the concept in 2014, back when Kincaid was GM at Tarrant's and Rapoza was helping make craft cocktails a thing in Richmond as a bartender at Balliceaux.
- Kincaid is now the sole owner of the Tarrant's restaurant group. The late Richmond restaurateur Ted Santarella opened the original restaurants, including Max's. His widow, Frances, brought Kincaid on as a co-owner and Kincaid took over full ownership for the four restaurants in 2021.
More Richmond stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Richmond.