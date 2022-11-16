Richmond restaurant closings mount

A rash of closings hit Richmond's dining scene, but new options are here or on the way to keep us sated.

🥄 Spoonbread Bistro Deux, the Short Pump outpost of the Fan restaurant that closed during the pandemic, is closed after four years, and all the furniture has been removed from the restaurant.

Celebrated chef Michael Hall opened both restaurants, but said in 2020 that investors took back both locations from him.

🍕 Pies and Pints Pizzeria on Broad in the Fan closed abruptly yesterday after four years in business. The location has been removed from the pizza chain's website, and staffers at the restaurant confirmed the closing to Axios.

🍺 23rd & Main Taproom in Shockoe Bottom closed at the beginning of the month after more than a decade in business.

🥩 Rio Brazil Steak House — a high-end steakhouse — is now open nightly for dinner and weekend lunch on Washington Highway in Glen Allen.

🌮 Juan More Taco — a Fredericksburg Honduran and Latin American restaurant — is opening a Richmond location at 304 N. Robinson St. in the Fan.

🍷 Penny's, a wine and tapas spot from the founders of RichWine, is in the works for a February opening at 405 Brook Road in Jackson Ward, Richmond Magazine reports.

And we're still waiting on opening dates for a slew of coming-this-fall spots, including: The Park at RVA, Brick House Diner in the Kitchen 64 space, Sprezza, Botanya Restaurant, Eazzy Burger, Kismet Modern Indian and Acacia.