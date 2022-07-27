Bowling, mini golf, an auditorium, a beer garden and a six-restaurant food hall are coming together under one roof.

What's happening: A multi-entertainment venue called The Park at RVA is planning to open its doors this fall, per Richmond BizSense.

The developers are marketing it as "an indoor wonderland."

Noteworthy: Plans call for three bars, one of which will be 60 feet long, a size the project's promoters believe will make it the longest bar in the state, BizSense reports.

The space will also include a 200-seat banquet hall and park-themed amenities like swing sets.

A rending of part of the food court area. Image courtesy of The Park at RVA

What they're saying: Developers say the project is going into the Michael & Son complex adjacent to I-95/64 near the Diamond, filling a void left by vacating office tenants.