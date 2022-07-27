60 mins ago - Things to Do
Coming soon: The longest bar in Virginia
Bowling, mini golf, an auditorium, a beer garden and a six-restaurant food hall are coming together under one roof.
What's happening: A multi-entertainment venue called The Park at RVA is planning to open its doors this fall, per Richmond BizSense.
- The developers are marketing it as "an indoor wonderland."
Noteworthy: Plans call for three bars, one of which will be 60 feet long, a size the project's promoters believe will make it the longest bar in the state, BizSense reports.
- The space will also include a 200-seat banquet hall and park-themed amenities like swing sets.
What they're saying: Developers say the project is going into the Michael & Son complex adjacent to I-95/64 near the Diamond, filling a void left by vacating office tenants.
- "I just happened to be with my buddy in Miami, we were on my balcony just drinking and smoking a hookah, and I was thinking about doing a food hall," Basim Mansour, one of the investors behind the project, told BizSense.
- "Just like any great idea, it all starts over drinking. This one was no exception," Mansour added.
