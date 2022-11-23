Sunday: Young Mother dumpling pop-up and "The Big Brunch" viewing party

Karri here, and I've been remiss in failing to tell you until now about Daniel Harthausen, the Richmond chef behind the pop-up dining series, Young Mother.

Harthausen launched his Japanese and Korean-inspired monthly pop-up a year-and-a-half ago out of Adarra and the dinners have been on a wait-list basically since they started.

Why it matters: Harthausen (along with Charlottesville chef Antwon Brinson of Culinary Concepts AB) is now one of five semi-finalists on HBO Max's reality cooking show "The Big Brunch."

Dan Levy of "Schitt's Creek" created and hosts the show, which premiered Nov. 10 and will wrap up with the last two of eight episodes on Thanksgiving Day, all streaming on HBO Max.

The chefs are competing for a $300,000 cash prize.

And Sunday is your chance to get caught up on all of it: The Veil Forest Hill is hosting a first-come, first-eat Young Mother dumpling pop-up beginning at noon.