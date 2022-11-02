Richmond restaurant news: a Mama J's market, new rum bar and more
🍗 Mama J's is opening Mama J's Market in the former Salt & Forge space at 312 N. Second St., per Richmond BizSense.
- The market should open this month and offer grab-and-go food and full trays of popular menu items, like macaroni and cheese.
🍜 Hot Pot 757 — the Richmond location of the popular Virginia Beach all-you-can-eat restaurant — is now open at 7502 W. Broad St.
- Hot Pot is open daily for lunch and dinner and serves Chinese hot pots and Korean barbecue — or both at once — via buffet starting at $27.99 a person. A la carte is also available.
🇨🇺 Casta's Rum Bar opened last week at 700 E. Main St. in the former Belle/Belle & James space downtown.
- It's the sister location of the award-winning D.C. restaurant and serves Cuban fare and rum drinks for dinner nightly, plus Sunday brunch.
☕️ Buna Kurs Ethiopian Cafe is now open at 402 1/2 N. Second St. in Jackson Ward serving Ethiopian eats and coffee for breakfast and lunch Tuesday-Sunday, Richmond Magazine reports.
🍾 Happy Hour is back at Longoven — the award-winning, fine dining Scott's Addition restaurant — every Thursday from 4-7pm.
- Walk-in seating is available at the bar or on the patio, and food and drink specials include $8 cocktails, $10 appetizers — like guinea hen wings — and half-off half-bottles of champagne.
