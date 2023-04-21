Inside Stanley's, Richmond's new Philly-themed bar

The cheese steak and the chicken cutlet at Stanley's. Image: Courtesy of Stanley's

Stanley's, Richmond's Philly-themed "hoagie emporium," is now open in the former Robin Inn space at 2601 Park Ave. in the Fan.

The upper second dining room is now a gaming lounge. Photo: Karri Peifer/Axios

Why it matters: It's the first non-Robin Inn restaurant in 60 years to go into the space at the corner of Park and Robinson.

And it's from a pair of owners connected to some awesome Richmond restaurants: James Kohler (former co-owner of Brenner Pass and Black Lodge and former bar manager at Saison) and Mike Epps (co-owner of Cobra Burger).

Stanley's was trying to open quietly, but too many Richmonders got word, so they rolled with it. Photo: Karri Peifer/Axios

Stanley's serves cheesesteaks, hoagies and sandwiches — eight types (including roast pork, eggplant or chicken cutlet, smoked whitefish salad, roasted turkey, $16 each), a tomato pie ($6) and three salad choices (Caesar, wedge or antipasto, $12-$16).

The wine list is elevated and Old World dominated and the beer list of high and lowbrow mix, which is exactly as the restaurant is — simple food, done well.

Robin Inn's neon window sign is gone, but it's a whole new Philly-love vibe inside and out. Photo: Karri Peifer/Axios

Of note: Its cocktail list is delayed because of a delayed mixed beverage license, and it's running a limited menu for opening weekend.

Stanley's opened quietly Wednesday afternoon and is now open Tuesday- Saturday, 4pm-midnight.

Photo: Karri Peifer/Axios

What's next: Lunch hours, cocktails and more Philly sandwiches to love.