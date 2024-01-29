Data: PitchBook; Chart: Axios Visuals

After years of strong growth, startups in the Triangle found money much harder to come by last year.

And local investors aren't sure whether 2024 will be any better.

Driving the news: Regional startup funding fell more than 70% to $1.2 billion in 2023, according to data from PitchBook.

The number of companies receiving investments also fell by 20% to 163.

The big picture: The slump was felt all across the U.S. — not just in the Triangle — as higher interest rates made raising money more expensive, company valuations shrunk and optimistic growth targets from the pandemic era didn't pan out, Axios' Dan Primack wrote.

Scot Wingo, a local investor with the Tweener Fund and CEO of the on-demand car servicing startup Spiffy, said the slowdown in investment really hit the Triangle in the second half of the year, with many early-stage companies finding it difficult to raise any funding at all.

State of play: The year was especially brutal for tech layoffs, with many of the region's largest employers laying people off, including Red Hat, Google, Lenovo and Cisco.

Yes, but: There were still some bright spots. A number of local companies are seeing traction around providing data and AI services for health care, Wingo said.

The Raleigh-based artificial intelligence startup Pryon raised an eye-catching $100 million last year.

And the largest local raise of 2023 came from the Research Triangle Park pharmaceutical company Pathalys Pharma, which brought in $150 million from investors.

What's next: Jason Caplain, a general partner at Bull City Venture Partners, said last year was the hardest time to raise money since the 2008 recession.

He doesn't see it getting much easier until perhaps the latter half of 2024 and that a lack of local initial public offerings and acquisitions has starved many investors of fresh capital to re-invest.

What they're saying: "I think the number of [startups] has to normalize a little bit and interest rates coming down and IPOs coming back will help," Caplain said.