2 hours ago - Business
Global M&A hits lowest level in a decade
Global merger and acquisition activity in 2023 fell 17% to $2.87 trillion, the lowest level in over a decade, according to data from the London Stock Exchange Group.
Why it matters: A slow M&A market can strain companies seeking growth or investment.
- The 2023 tally was driven lower by economic worries and tight financing markets.
- The last time global M&A fell below $3 trillion was 2013, thanks in part to the eurozone crisis.
Inside the numbers: U.S. M&A outperformed the globe, falling 6% to $1.36 trillion. This was aided by a flurry of deals in late December, including a $15 billion deal for U.S. Steel and a $14 billion takeover of schizophrenia drugmaker Karuna Therapeutics.
- Global private equity-backed buyouts fell nearly 30%.
- Japan was the only region that saw acquisition value grow, soaring 32% on the strength of a $14 billion takeover of electronics and energy giant Toshiba.
- Deals below $500 million, which comprise the vast majority of activity, were down 27% in terms of dollar volume and 6% in terms of deal number.
- Goldman, Morgan Stanley, and JPMorgan were the top three global M&A advisors for banks. Latham & Watkins, Davis Polk, and Kirkland & Ellis were the top three legal advisoers.
Head of the class: The year's largest announced deal was Exxon Mobil agreeing to buy Pioneer Natural Resources for $65 billion, followed by Chevron inking a $60 billion agreement for Hess Corp. and Pfizer agreeing to buy Seagen for $42 billion.