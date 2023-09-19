Pryon, a Raleigh-based artificial intelligence startup that makes a virtual assistant for companies, raised $100 million from investors in its most recent round of funding.

Driving the news: The investment, announced Tuesday, was led by the US Innovative Technology Fund — an AI-focused fund run by the billionaire film producer Thomas Tull that has invested in companies like Anduril and Shield AI.

Why it matters: Interest in AI startups has increased rapidly since the last year's release of ChatGPT, and Pryon's raise is the most significant funding bet on a Triangle-based AI company.

The company is headquartered in Raleigh Founded's coworking office in Gateway Plaza. Its employees, which number over 100, are spread throughout the country.

Igor Jablokov, founder and CEO of Pryon. Photo: Courtesy of Pryon

Zoom in: Pryon was founded in 2017 by Igor Jablokov, whose previous startup Yap was acquired by Amazon and used to create the Alexa.

Jablokov has created an AI assistant that lets businesses upload huge amounts of internal information and data — and then will answer questions from workers related to the information.

In the past year, Pryon has begun building out a sales team and has landed customers looking to use it as a productivity tool in the finance, government and industrial spaces.

The big picture: Jablokov told Axios there will be a lot of AI companies that rise and fall in the space in the coming years.

He noted that the team behind Pryon has been working in the field for years and is not jumping on a fad.

What they're saying: Jablokov said the key for Pryon is to create an AI system that can be trusted by companies to give answers based on real sources.