Among the 229 in Y Combinator's latest batch of startups, 138 of them describe themselves as working in artificial intelligence, machine learning or some related category.

Why it matters: AI is the hottest technology right now, but the current boom has become equal parts innovation and marketing.

Zooming in: Among YC's AI startups, most seem to be focused on providing tools for developing, integrating and managing machine learning and other AI tech.

Also, a number of companies offer tools for specific industries or professions, like construction, health care and finance.

A few of them are also consumer-facing applications, such as video generation, and personal assistants.

Between the lines: Much like the rest of the current AI startup boom, a number of YC's startups are using existing tech and fashioning it for niche applications and tools.

While experts are predicting that much of these types of applications are experimental and eventually won't find find success as full-fledged businesses, some will — making this is a necessary part of the current market.

And selling picks and shovels has historically been good business.

1 fun thing: One startup, named Anneal, bills itself as a "TikTok killer with generative AI tools to create/share video content."