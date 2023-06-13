Pendo, the fast-growing Raleigh software startup whose valuation topped $2.6 billion, has laid off 12% of its staff, the company confirmed Monday.

The move translates to around 100 job cuts total, including 42 in Raleigh.

Driving the news: It's the second round of layoffs that Pendo has conducted in the last year.

Unlike the layoffs it made in September, which mainly affected recruiting staff, the cuts this time were broader, affecting multiple departments.

Why it matters: The layoffs are the latest sign that the fast-growing tech industry is still struggling with navigating an economy affected by inflation and uncertain future growth.

What they're saying: "Like many of our peers in tech, we are feeling the impact of continued economic uncertainty," Pendo CEO Todd Olson said in a statement. "This is a move we had to make to address the current global business reality and to make sure we have the right strategy and organizational structure in place to get to profitability and to achieve our long-term vision."

"This was a very tough decision — one we made after a deep inspection into every part of our business and conversations with our Board."

Context: Pendo, a customer analytics platform for product adoption, has been one of the fastest-growing companies in Raleigh in the past five years.