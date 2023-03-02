Raleigh software unicorn Pendo faces a pivotal year in its quest to going public.

“I think we're certainly on that path,” Pendo CEO and co-founder Todd Olson told Axios over the phone, “and hopefully, we'll be there in due course — like end of this year [or] probably sometime next year.”

Why it matters: Pendo, a maker of software that collects data on how customers use their products and websites, is one of the Triangle’s biggest startup successes of the past decade.

In the past few years, it’s reached 900 employees, added its name to the Raleigh skyline and earned a valuation of $2.6 billion.

State of play: In 2022, economic uncertainty caused many companies to slow their software spending and Pendo had to conduct layoffs after years of high-flying growth.

Olson said Pendo still plans on hiring and potentially buying other startups this year, but it’s more focused on increasing efficiency now than all-out growth.

What they're saying: “I think we've done a really good job of adjusting how we think about managing a business and it makes us a stronger company.”

Olson added that Pendo doesn’t need to rely on raising more money from investors in the near future, which he believes is a sign of strength.

"It's a great place to be that we don’t need to ask anyone" for cash, he said. "We essentially control our own destiny."

Bottom line: A Pendo IPO would be a major win for the Triangle — it would be the first significant IPO for a local software company since Red Hat did it more than 20 years ago.