Initial public offerings weren't expected to return in full force until 2024. But the relatively modest trickling back was halted with the unexpected outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war in October.

Why it matters: Companies are anxious to hit the market — and investors (and their backers) are anxious to cash out.

By the numbers: After effectively having no tech or consumer public listings following the market downturn, a few companies — like Arm, Instacart and Klaviyo went public in the fall.

Overall, 107 U.S. IPOs this year raised $19.4 billion in proceeds, according to Renaissance Capital data. That's up from 71 IPOs raising $7.7 billion in 2022, but roughly on par with 2016's IPO market — the second-slowest year in the past decade.

What we're watching: Earlier this week, investment firm General Atlantic confidentially filed to go public.