Data: National UFO Reporting Center, U.S. Census; Map: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals

It's no surprise the Pacific Northwest is home to many of the country's UFO sightings, thanks to our pitch-black skies and curious minds.

By the numbers: The Portland metro area had 69.7 UFO sightings per 100,000 residents between 2000 and 2023, per National UFO Reporting Center data.

That's nearly 1,750 unusual occurrences spotted in the last two decades.

The only metro with more sightings was Seattle, which had 86.5 sightings per 100,000 residents since the beginning of the millennium.

Why it matters: Discussion and reports of UFOs — or the more modern term, UAPs (unidentified anomalous phenomenon) — have become more mainstream in recent years amid a push for answers from lawmakers and other experts.

Some view UAPs as a national security concern — what people are seeing out there could be experimental craft from Russia, China or other U.S. adversaries. (Those fears were accelerated by last year's dramatic Chinese spy balloon encounter.)

Commercial and military pilots have also been increasingly public about their inexplicable sightings.

Zoom in: Some of the most famous UFO photos were taken in 1950 by Paul and Evelyn Trent, just outside of McMinnville.

The city honors its historic extraterrestrial connection annually by hosting Oregon's premier UFO Fest.

The bottom line: There's still no proof we're being visited by extraterrestrials despite rising public acceptance of the possibility.