The $600 million Ritz-Carlton opened its doors in downtown Portland this fall — to the cheers of some, and the chagrin of others.

Catch up fast: City officials, business leaders and developers have all voiced their hope that the ultra-luxe hotel's opening will lure not only tourists but Portlanders, too, back to the city's center.

Whether the Ritz can do all that remains to be seen in the greater context of the downtown's recovery story.

Its highly-anticipated food hall featuring local purveyors — Flock — still hasn't opened but hopes to "rebuild" on the legacy of the 60-plus food carts that were displaced by the hotel.

What's happening: We asked a small business owner across the street from the Ritz-Carlton how she views the development's impact on day-to-day foot traffic, sales and more.

Kristin Van Buskirk is the owner of Woonwinkel, a home decor and gift shop that opened on SW Washington Street in 2011.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

This interior photo of Woonwinkel shows windows facing the Ritz-Carlton. Photo: Courtesy of Kristin Van Buskirk

🤔 When the Ritz-Carlton announced it would be opening in Portland, what were your initial thoughts?

"I was initially concerned about the impact of three-plus years of construction right across the street but then the pandemic hit and that concern felt relatively unimportant."

🛎️ Since its opening in November, how has the Ritz-Carlton impacted your business?

"I didn't realize until it opened that it would have such a positive impact on my sense of safety and well-being."

"Looking out my shop window at night and seeing Ritz employees on the sidewalk, guests coming in and out, and seeing a lit-up lobby where there was once a black hole feels wonderful."

📈 Many hope the Ritz-Carlton will aid the Central City's recovery. As a small business in downtown, what do you make of that?