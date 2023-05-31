Downtown Portland awaits Ritz-Carlton's summer opening

The new Ritz-Carlton will be one of Portland's tallest buildings. Photo: Courtesy of the Ritz-Carlton Residences, Portland

The $600 million Ritz-Carlton at 900 SW Washington St. was slated to be partly open this month, and though that has not happened, the developers are sticking with their late-summer schedule for completion.

Why it matters: Developer Walt Bowen is betting big on the return of our once-bustling downtown, while city officials are hoping to use the new luxury landmark to lure Portlanders of all kinds — not just the top 1% — back to the city's center.

The numbers: At 460 feet and 35 stories, the building is one of the tallest in the city.

The multi-use tower will include 132 residences and penthouses and 251 hotel rooms.

A deluxe king-size hotel room will run guests an average of $470 per night, while residences have been priced at $1.7 million to $7.3 million.

Encompassing an entire city block, the Ritz is 1.1 million square feet in total.

Details: Accessible to the public, the hotel’s ground-floor food hall, Flock, will house ten food vendors.

Confirmed tenants include Korean barbecue favorite Kim Jong Grillin’, the Mexican tacos staple Birrieria la Plaza and James Beard-nominated Magna Kusina, as well as Artly Coffee, Prime Tap House, and more.

The 20th-floor restaurant, Bellpine, will feature sweeping views of Mount Hood and dishes created by Portuguese Michelin star chef Pedro Almeida and executed by República's Lauro Romero.

Taking inspiration from the Pacific Northwest's landscape, the lobby bar is designed to mirror Forest Park, with timber walls and a chandelier filled with saplings.

What they're saying: "It’s really important to us that the community — everybody out there — feels comfortable to come in and experience something new," Marie Browne, the Ritz's general manager, told Portland Monthly.

Flashback: The groundbreaking occurred in July 2019, and developers have stuck to the construction schedule with few hiccups.

To make way for the quasi-skyscraper, at least 50 small businesses from the longstanding Alder Street food cart pod were forced to move.

The intrigue: Bowen declined to build affordable housing units, opting instead to pay an estimated fee of $7.7 million to comply with city and state building regulations.

He had previously agreed to follow zoning measures that would make 20% of the 132 condos affordable.

What's next: The opening is expected to be in "late summer," a spokesperson said.