Portland's downtown activity flounders post-pandemic

Data: University of Toronto; Chart: Alice Feng/Axios

Downtown activity has yet to return to pre-pandemic rates in Portland.

That's according to anonymized mobile device connectivity data analyzed by researchers at the University of Toronto's School of Cities.

Why it matters: Downtowns became ghost towns during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic as people sought to "flatten the curve" by staying at home as much as possible.

Driving the news: Mobile device activity in downtown Portland between December 2022 and February 2023 was 40% of what it was pre-pandemic, the researchers found.

Zoom in: Portland's downtown has been the epicenter of the city's struggles with chronic homelessness, petty crime and drug addiction.

What they're saying: "We need sustained action to maintain downtown," Peter Andrews, an executive at Melvin Mark Brokerage Company, told The Oregonian last month. "All of us — and that includes businesses and property owners — have a responsibility to solve these problems."

Zoom out: Even as the pandemic ebbs, the new era of remote and hybrid work means fewer people visiting restaurants, bars and shops.

That has big implications for downtown economies, which have historically relied on commuting workers who spend money before, during and after their daily 9–5s.

How it works: The researchers essentially treated smartphones and other mobile devices as a proxy for their owners; if a device pings a nearby cell tower, it's a good bet that's where the device's owner is.

Of note: For this analysis, "downtown" is defined as areas of a given city with the highest employment density.

Reality check: While downtown activity is one indicator of a city's economic health, it doesn't paint a full picture on its own.

What's next: Many cities are experimenting with various efforts to rethink their downtown neighborhoods — including, most notably, office-to-residential building conversions, which are poised to increase in the coming years.