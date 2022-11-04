Office-to-apartment conversions are picking up

Data: RentCafe; Note: Points are based on two-year periods. Chart: Tory Lysik/Axios Visuals

Conversions of office buildings into apartment units are picking up — they hit a high last year and are poised to grow even more, according to a new report from RentCafe.

Why it matters: America had a housing shortage even before the pandemic drove demand for larger living spaces. Conversions are one way to attack the problem, especially if office building occupancy remains depressed.

By the numbers: Overall apartment conversions — including those of warehouses, hotels and and healthcare buildings — jumped 25% during 2020-2021, to about 28,000 units, compared to the the prior two-year period before the pandemic, according to RentCafe (it analyzed data from commercial real estate intelligence service YardiMatrix).

Conversions of office buildings jumped the most — by 43%, to 11,090 units. They make up the largest share of conversions.

Look ahead: 77,000 apartment conversions are now in the works, setting the stage for a boom in the next few years, RentCafe says.

Be smart: The potential conversion wave caused by the pandemic — and the empty office buildings it led to — is probably barely even reflected in the 2021 data.

It'll take decades for long-term office lease cancellations to work their way through the system.

Plus, conversions are expensive — sometimes costing more than new buildings — and often run into regulatory and zoning red tape.

What we're watching: Cities like New York, Los Angeles and Chicago are now actively proposing plans to relax building rules and create tax breaks to incentivize property owners to take on conversions.

Officials hope that'll create much-needed housing while transforming half-vacant downtown business districts into more bustling live-and-work neighborhoods.

The bottom line: Those incentives — if they come to pass — could push these conversion numbers up higher.