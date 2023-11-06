Chart: Axios Visuals

Axios readers are clear that they don't like changing clocks twice a year — a habit sleep experts say is terrible for our health — but it's a pretty close split on which way to go.

Out of the 3,689 people who weighed in on our unscientific poll, half of poll participants want permanent daylight saving time.

In Portland, that means the sun would rise after 8am three and a half months of the year and never set before 5pm.

Just over 44% of participants want permanent standard time, which means the sun would be up by 8am every day in Portland and would set before 5pm more than two months of the year.

With this kind of split, will federal legislation to allow permanent daylight saving time in Oregon — which state lawmakers approved — ever move forward?