Bite Club: Smoked salmon at Henry Higgins Boiled Bagels

Smoked salmon piled high at Henry Higgins. Photo: Meira Gebel/Axios

Portland's restaurant scene excels at many things — pizza, vegan burgers, and, of course, doughnuts.

The menu: All kinds of bagel sandwiches — hot and cold — plus cream cheese (in a variety of flavors) and fish can be purchased in bulk.

  • I opted for the smoked salmon sandwich on a sesame bagel (I was too late to snag an everything) loaded with sliced tomato, red onion, capers and a sprinkle of dill.

The bite: The smoked salmon was lovely and salty, complemented by the creaminess of a thick smear of cream cheese and the citrus of squeezed lemon. The herbs and veggies provided a hit of cool freshness.

  • My only note is that the sandwich didn't want to stay together. It kept slipping, but I happily continued to compile the pieces into perfect bites.

The bottom line: Boiled bagels are a classic New York tradition, and at Henry Higgins, you can grab one without getting on a plane.

