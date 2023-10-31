Portland's restaurant scene excels at many things — pizza, vegan burgers, and, of course, doughnuts.

But bagels? I wasn't too sure, so I headed to Henry Higgins Boiled Bagels in Sellwood over the weekend to try a classic schmear.

The menu: All kinds of bagel sandwiches — hot and cold — plus cream cheese (in a variety of flavors) and fish can be purchased in bulk.

I opted for the smoked salmon sandwich on a sesame bagel (I was too late to snag an everything) loaded with sliced tomato, red onion, capers and a sprinkle of dill.

The bite: The smoked salmon was lovely and salty, complemented by the creaminess of a thick smear of cream cheese and the citrus of squeezed lemon. The herbs and veggies provided a hit of cool freshness.

My only note is that the sandwich didn't want to stay together. It kept slipping, but I happily continued to compile the pieces into perfect bites.

The bottom line: Boiled bagels are a classic New York tradition, and at Henry Higgins, you can grab one without getting on a plane.