Bite Club: Fermenter's mean vegan burger
Portland has long been considered a mecca for vegan food. And as an aspiring vegan, I decided to check out one of the city's buzziest spots: Fermenter (1403 SE Belmont).
The menu: Chef Aaron Adams and staff are dedicated to incorporating local agricultural staples into their menu, while also filling each item with plenty of the salty, sour veggies your gut craves.
- There's something for everyone: smoked oyster mushroom burgers, zucchini hoagies with miso tahini and charred cabbage ranch salad with roasted tempeh bacon.
The bite: I opted for the renowned Fermenter Burger, which comes with a patty consisting of black lentil tempeh and smoked onion shio koji millet and topped with sauerkraut, tomato and crisp white onion.
- I also added cashew chive cheese to give it a bit more creaminess.
The bottom line: I would definitely eat this burger again — and again and again. The texture and taste was unlike anything I've had before. It was perfectly filling alongside a plate of shared jojos (potato wedges) and a peach ginger iced tea.
