Portland has long been considered a mecca for vegan food. And as an aspiring vegan, I decided to check out one of the city's buzziest spots: Fermenter (1403 SE Belmont).

The menu: Chef Aaron Adams and staff are dedicated to incorporating local agricultural staples into their menu, while also filling each item with plenty of the salty, sour veggies your gut craves.

There's something for everyone: smoked oyster mushroom burgers, zucchini hoagies with miso tahini and charred cabbage ranch salad with roasted tempeh bacon.

The bite: I opted for the renowned Fermenter Burger, which comes with a patty consisting of black lentil tempeh and smoked onion shio koji millet and topped with sauerkraut, tomato and crisp white onion.

I also added cashew chive cheese to give it a bit more creaminess.

The bottom line: I would definitely eat this burger again — and again and again. The texture and taste was unlike anything I've had before. It was perfectly filling alongside a plate of shared jojos (potato wedges) and a peach ginger iced tea.