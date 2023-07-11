48 mins ago - Food and Drink

Bite Club: Fermenter's mean vegan burger

Meira Gebel
A photo of a burger cut in half on a plate with potato wedges.

The Fermenter Burger. Photo: Meira Gebel/Axios

Portland has long been considered a mecca for vegan food. And as an aspiring vegan, I decided to check out one of the city's buzziest spots: Fermenter (1403 SE Belmont).

The menu: Chef Aaron Adams and staff are dedicated to incorporating local agricultural staples into their menu, while also filling each item with plenty of the salty, sour veggies your gut craves.

  • There's something for everyone: smoked oyster mushroom burgers, zucchini hoagies with miso tahini and charred cabbage ranch salad with roasted tempeh bacon.

The bite: I opted for the renowned Fermenter Burger, which comes with a patty consisting of black lentil tempeh and smoked onion shio koji millet and topped with sauerkraut, tomato and crisp white onion.

  • I also added cashew chive cheese to give it a bit more creaminess.

The bottom line: I would definitely eat this burger again — and again and again. The texture and taste was unlike anything I've had before. It was perfectly filling alongside a plate of shared jojos (potato wedges) and a peach ginger iced tea.

