Where to find the best doughnuts in Portland

Doughnuts are one of Portland's defining foods. Sure, tourists go to Voodoo Doughnut to take pictures of the pink box, but the rest of us know where to find our favorites, sans long lines.

Meira here. I have a sweet tooth, so I don't discriminate. But my pick is hard to beat.

Pip's Original Doughnuts & Chai is hands-down the best place to curb that sugary fried dough craving. Each bite-size doughnut is made to order, so they're fresh and hot, with a crispy outside and a fluffy inside.

Pip's offers a variety of toppings, like Nutella and sea salt, as well as cinnamon and sugar. But the best thing is probably the rotating seasonal flavors. It's black cherry for summer, and I wish I got a dozen more.

Top off your order with a homemade chai; they even have flights if you can't pick. My go-to is Ginger Rogers with spicy Thai chile and clove.

Took a bite before taking a photo, then it was too good to stop. Photo: Emily Harris/Axios

Emily here. I took a purist approach, sampling only raised doughnuts, aka "regular fluffy," as a helpful Coco Donuts staffer called them.

Because you really can't compare a cruller, for example, to a filled doughnut. Or perhaps Pip's to anything!

Yes, but: I got waylaid at Delicious Donuts. I'd been skeptical when a helpful staffer there told me the blueberry was his favorite, then he thrust one right in front of me as I headed out the door with only a raised glazed in my little white bag.

He was right.

My pick in this food fight is that blueberry cake doughnut. Good flavor and the right sheen o' grease, but the clincher is the texture. The inside is so moist and the outside is almost crunchy. Makes it especially fun to indulge.