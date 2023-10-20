Two hotshot firefighters battle the Flat fire in the Siskiyou National Forest in July. Photo courtesy of Flat Fire Incident Information.

This year's wildfire season in Oregon is over, according to state fire officials.

Driving the news: With the arrival of cooler temperatures, higher humidity and widespread rain soaking the region, all of Oregon Department of Forestry's fire districts have lifted fire restrictions (the burning of debris, lighting fireworks, etc).

Why it matters: When wildfire season settles down, firefighters are able to work on prevention and mitigation efforts — clearing debris in forests, creating defensible space, and assisting with controlled burns.

By the numbers: This year, across Oregon, there were 1,909 wildfires that burned 190,507 acres, according to statewide data — a relatively light season compared to previous years when multiple large fires devastated more than 1 million acres in 2020.

The year-to-date estimated total cost of fighting wildfires for ODF this year is nearly $43 million, according to Jessica Prakke, a department spokesperson — up $20 million since Axios Portland last checked in with the agency in August.

94% of wildland fires were extinguished before they reached 10 acres — thanks, in part, to the state's smokejumpers.

The intrigue: The end of wildfire season doesn't mean every wildfire is put out.