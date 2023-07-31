58 mins ago - Climate
More than two dozens wildfires burning across Oregon
There are currently 25 wildfires burning in Oregon, including the Bedrock Fire east of Eugene in the Willamette National Forest and the Flat Fire down south near Agness.
- Across the Columbia River in Klickitat County, Washington, the Newell Road Fire has burned more than 61,000 acres — larger than the size of Seattle.
Meanwhile, air quality advisories are in effect for many in Central Oregon.
Why it matters: Wildfire season across the West Coast has become longer, hotter and drier, in part due to climate change, resulting in devastating damage to public land and private property.
Pro tip: Anyone, even city dwellers, can be impacted by wildfires. The best thing you can do to prepare is to create an evacuation plan.
- Consider where the closest shelter would be (a public library, convention center, school, etc.), your evacuation route and a family communication plan.
- According to the Red Cross, a basic go-kit should consist of water, nonperishable food, flashlights, batteries, first-aid kit, medications, cell phone chargers, personal hygiene items and copies of personal documents.
- Maintaining your home's defensible space is also key. Clean out gutters, rake leaves and make sure plants are watered to ensure rogue embers from surrounding wildfires don't ignite in your backyard.
