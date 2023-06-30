2 hours ago - Education

How the Supreme Court's student loan debt decision impacts Oregonians

Meira Gebel
Illustration of a chalkboard with three digital-style dollar signs on it.

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

Hundreds of thousands of Oregonians were dealt a blow Friday after the Supreme Court ruled 6-3 that President Biden's loan forgiveness plan is unconstitutional.

Catch up fast: Biden's debt relief program, which would have benefitted 60% of Oregonians who have federal and private student loan debt, had been blocked by court orders since November before it was ultimately struck down.

Why it matters: Many borrowers said the relief — up to $10,000 for individual borrowers who make under $125,000 per year or $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients — would help them financially plan for their futures.

By the numbers: Oregon residents hold just over $20 billion in student loan debt, per Oregon State Treasury.

  • Borrowers here owe an average of $37,900.
  • 47% of borrowers are under the age of 35.

Pro tip: Find your loan servicer and explore repayment options at studentaid.gov — especially if you're a recent graduate and haven't had to set up a payment plan until now.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Portland.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Portland stories

No stories could be found

Portlandpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Portland.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more