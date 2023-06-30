How the Supreme Court's student loan debt decision impacts Oregonians

Hundreds of thousands of Oregonians were dealt a blow Friday after the Supreme Court ruled 6-3 that President Biden's loan forgiveness plan is unconstitutional.

Catch up fast: Biden's debt relief program, which would have benefitted 60% of Oregonians who have federal and private student loan debt, had been blocked by court orders since November before it was ultimately struck down.

Meanwhile, after a three-year pandemic pause, interest on student loans is set to resume Sept. 1, with repayments following in October.

Why it matters: Many borrowers said the relief — up to $10,000 for individual borrowers who make under $125,000 per year or $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients — would help them financially plan for their futures.

By the numbers: Oregon residents hold just over $20 billion in student loan debt, per Oregon State Treasury.

Borrowers here owe an average of $37,900.

47% of borrowers are under the age of 35.

Pro tip: Find your loan servicer and explore repayment options at studentaid.gov — especially if you're a recent graduate and haven't had to set up a payment plan until now.