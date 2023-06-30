Supreme Court strikes down Biden’s student loan relief plan

Share on email (opens in new window)

Student loan borrowers gather near The White House to tell President Biden to cancel student debt on May 12, 2020 in Washington, DC. Photo: Paul Morigi via Getty

Tens of millions of borrowers will resume monthly student loan payments after the Supreme Court ruled 6-3 on Friday that President Biden's loan forgiveness plan is unconstitutional.

Why it matters: Borrowers who qualified for the relief plan would have been forgiven for loans up to $10,000 for individual borrowers who make under $125,000 per year or $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients.

Student loan debt relief had been blocked by court orders and had been put on hold since November, months after the program's launch in August.

Many borrowers had said the relief would help them financially plan for their futures.

The issue was divided among party lines. Many Democrat lawmakers previously said eliminating debt was in the best overall interest of the economy, whereas Republicans, who drove the lawsuits, criticized the program as a "bailout for the wealthy."

Background: A Texas court struck down the Biden administration's plan in November.

About 26 million people, out of more than 40 million eligible borrowers, applied for student loan cancellation or had already provided enough information to the Education Department to be deemed eligible.

The Justice Department filed an emergency injunction in November asking for the Supreme Court to lift the blocks on the relief plan.

Zoom out: The Biden administration began a three-part plan in August to help working- and middle-class borrowers transition back to regular payments after pandemic-related support expired. The plan included:

Student loan repayment pause. Providing targeted debt relief to low- and middle-income families. Making the student loan system more manageable for current and future borrowers.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court ruled businesses can refuse service to LGBTQ+ customers in a separate ruling issued Friday.

Editor's note: This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.