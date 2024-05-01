Chips & salsa: Mayes seeks abortion ban pause

🏛 Attorney General Kris Mayes is asking the state Supreme Court to order an additional 90-day pause before the state's pre-Roe abortion ban can take effect while she decides whether to appeal the ruling that reinstated it. (Arizona's Family)

🌞 Phoenix's first 24/7 cooling center will open today in a former cafe at the Burton Barr Library. (KJZZ)

⚖ Santa Cruz County prosecutors won't retry Nogales-area rancher George Alan Kelly on charges of shooting an unarmed migrant on his property following a mistrial earlier this month. (AZcentral)

🎸 Slipknot will take its 25th anniversary tour to Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre on Sept. 15. (Phoenix New Times)