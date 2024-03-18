Share on email (opens in new window)

Bojangles — a North Carolina-based fried-chicken chain with a cult-like following — will open 20 locations in metro Phoenix, the company announced. Why it matters: Bojangles is the latest in a series of exciting Valley expansions by beloved out-of-state chains.

Zoom in: "We know guests in Phoenix are going to love the Southern flavor of Bojangles food and hospitality," chief development officer Jim Cannon said in a press release.

The company did not say when the first Valley restaurant will open.

What they're saying: We asked the Bojangles super fans at Axios to tell us why we should get excited for the chicken chain's arrival.

Axios Charlotte's Katie Peralta Soloff: There's nothing like a big buttery biscuit and chicken on Sunday mornings after a late night out.

There's nothing like a big buttery biscuit and chicken on Sunday mornings after a late night out. Axios Denver's John Frank (a former North Carolinian): The chicken biscuit is spiced just right to wake your brain in the morning, and the Bo-Berry Biscuit is a sweet treat to power your day.

The big picture: Bojangles plans to open 270 new restaurants in the coming years, bolstering its current restaurant total by 33%, Business North Carolina reported.

Reality check: Previous expansions have seen mixed results, Axios Charlotte reported.

Several locations in Orlando closed in 2016 after just a year.

What we're watching: Axios Columbus reporter Tyler Buchanan was underwhelmed by Bojangles debut in his city last year, in part because new locations have a streamlined menu missing bone-in fried chicken, ham biscuit sandwiches and numerous side dishes.

Buchanan said the chicken tenders, sweet tea and mac and cheese lived up to the hype, but he was disappointed by the "dry and flavorless" biscuits.

Editor's note: The photo has been changed in this story to reflect more current branding.