Bojangles is coming to Phoenix
Bojangles — a North Carolina-based fried-chicken chain with a cult-like following — will open 20 locations in metro Phoenix, the company announced.
Why it matters: Bojangles is the latest in a series of exciting Valley expansions by beloved out-of-state chains.
Zoom in: "We know guests in Phoenix are going to love the Southern flavor of Bojangles food and hospitality," chief development officer Jim Cannon said in a press release.
- The company did not say when the first Valley restaurant will open.
What they're saying: We asked the Bojangles super fans at Axios to tell us why we should get excited for the chicken chain's arrival.
- Axios Charlotte's Katie Peralta Soloff: There's nothing like a big buttery biscuit and chicken on Sunday mornings after a late night out.
- Axios Denver's John Frank (a former North Carolinian): The chicken biscuit is spiced just right to wake your brain in the morning, and the Bo-Berry Biscuit is a sweet treat to power your day.
The big picture: Bojangles plans to open 270 new restaurants in the coming years, bolstering its current restaurant total by 33%, Business North Carolina reported.
Reality check: Previous expansions have seen mixed results, Axios Charlotte reported.
- Several locations in Orlando closed in 2016 after just a year.
What we're watching: Axios Columbus reporter Tyler Buchanan was underwhelmed by Bojangles debut in his city last year, in part because new locations have a streamlined menu missing bone-in fried chicken, ham biscuit sandwiches and numerous side dishes.
- Buchanan said the chicken tenders, sweet tea and mac and cheese lived up to the hype, but he was disappointed by the "dry and flavorless" biscuits.
Editor's note: The photo has been changed in this story to reflect more current branding.
More Phoenix stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Phoenix.