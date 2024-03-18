Mar 18, 2024 - News

Bojangles is coming to Phoenix

A Bojangles meal.

Photo: Courtesy of Bojangles

Bojangles — a North Carolina-based fried-chicken chain with a cult-like following — will open 20 locations in metro Phoenix, the company announced.

Why it matters: Bojangles is the latest in a series of exciting Valley expansions by beloved out-of-state chains.

Zoom in: "We know guests in Phoenix are going to love the Southern flavor of Bojangles food and hospitality," chief development officer Jim Cannon said in a press release.

  • The company did not say when the first Valley restaurant will open.

What they're saying: We asked the Bojangles super fans at Axios to tell us why we should get excited for the chicken chain's arrival.

  • Axios Charlotte's Katie Peralta Soloff: There's nothing like a big buttery biscuit and chicken on Sunday mornings after a late night out.
  • Axios Denver's John Frank (a former North Carolinian): The chicken biscuit is spiced just right to wake your brain in the morning, and the Bo-Berry Biscuit is a sweet treat to power your day.

The big picture: Bojangles plans to open 270 new restaurants in the coming years, bolstering its current restaurant total by 33%, Business North Carolina reported.

Reality check: Previous expansions have seen mixed results, Axios Charlotte reported.

  • Several locations in Orlando closed in 2016 after just a year.

What we're watching: Axios Columbus reporter Tyler Buchanan was underwhelmed by Bojangles debut in his city last year, in part because new locations have a streamlined menu missing bone-in fried chicken, ham biscuit sandwiches and numerous side dishes.

  • Buchanan said the chicken tenders, sweet tea and mac and cheese lived up to the hype, but he was disappointed by the "dry and flavorless" biscuits.

Editor's note: The photo has been changed in this story to reflect more current branding.

