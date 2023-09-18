1 hour ago - Business

Columbites: Bojangles finally makes local debut

Tyler Buchanan

Signage inside the new Bojangles. Photo: Tyler Buchanan/Axios

The delay for Bojangles chicken and biscuits has been a cause célèbre on Columbus' West Side but at long last it's finally open.

The intrigue: The North Carolina-based chain is streamlining its menu at new markets, spokesperson Stacey McCray tells Axios.

  • That's an understatement. We're missing bone-in fried chicken, ham biscuit sandwiches and numerous side dishes.
  • Our location stops serving breakfast at 2pm unlike in the South leaving chicken sandwiches and tenders as the only dinner options.

What we ate: I ordered a four-piece tenders meal with fries and baked mac and cheese for lunch, while my wife opted for a sausage, egg and cheese sandwich with "bo-tato rounds" and sweet tea.

  • The tenders were delicious, the tea divine and the mac and cheese as good as fast food can serve.

Yes, but: We're completely mystified at the Bojangles biscuit hype.

  • They were dry and flavorless, essentially like KFC biscuits but triple in size.
  • My order was also missing the dipping sauce, a fatal error for a restaurant leaning so heavily on chicken finger combos.

Pro tip: If you have the time, eat inside. The to-go packaging made the chicken and sides a bit soggy.

The bottom line: I can see why Bojangles is a big hit down South, but the chain's Northern effort feels underwhelming.

If you go: 891 Hilliard-Rome Road. 5:30am-10pm Monday-Saturday, 6am-10pm Sunday.

