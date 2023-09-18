Columbites: Bojangles finally makes local debut
The delay for Bojangles chicken and biscuits has been a cause célèbre on Columbus' West Side — but at long last it's finally open.
The intrigue: The North Carolina-based chain is streamlining its menu at new markets, spokesperson Stacey McCray tells Axios.
- That's an understatement. We're missing bone-in fried chicken, ham biscuit sandwiches and numerous side dishes.
- Our location stops serving breakfast at 2pm — unlike in the South — leaving chicken sandwiches and tenders as the only dinner options.
What we ate: I ordered a four-piece tenders meal with fries and baked mac and cheese for lunch, while my wife opted for a sausage, egg and cheese sandwich with "bo-tato rounds" and sweet tea.
- The tenders were delicious, the tea divine and the mac and cheese as good as fast food can serve.
Yes, but: We're completely mystified at the Bojangles biscuit hype.
- They were dry and flavorless, essentially like KFC biscuits but triple in size.
- My order was also missing the dipping sauce, a fatal error for a restaurant leaning so heavily on chicken finger combos.
Pro tip: If you have the time, eat inside. The to-go packaging made the chicken and sides a bit soggy.
The bottom line: I can see why Bojangles is a big hit down South, but the chain's Northern effort feels underwhelming.
If you go: 891 Hilliard-Rome Road. 5:30am-10pm Monday-Saturday, 6am-10pm Sunday.
