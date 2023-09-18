Columbites: Bojangles finally makes local debut

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

The delay for Bojangles chicken and biscuits has been a cause célèbre on Columbus' West Side — but at long last it's finally open.

The intrigue: The North Carolina-based chain is streamlining its menu at new markets, spokesperson Stacey McCray tells Axios.

That's an understatement. We're missing bone-in fried chicken, ham biscuit sandwiches and numerous side dishes.

Our location stops serving breakfast at 2pm — unlike in the South — leaving chicken sandwiches and tenders as the only dinner options.

What we ate: I ordered a four-piece tenders meal with fries and baked mac and cheese for lunch, while my wife opted for a sausage, egg and cheese sandwich with "bo-tato rounds" and sweet tea.

The tenders were delicious, the tea divine and the mac and cheese as good as fast food can serve.

Yes, but: We're completely mystified at the Bojangles biscuit hype.

They were dry and flavorless, essentially like KFC biscuits but triple in size.

My order was also missing the dipping sauce, a fatal error for a restaurant leaning so heavily on chicken finger combos.

Pro tip: If you have the time, eat inside. The to-go packaging made the chicken and sides a bit soggy.

The bottom line: I can see why Bojangles is a big hit down South, but the chain's Northern effort feels underwhelming.

If you go: 891 Hilliard-Rome Road. 5:30am-10pm Monday-Saturday, 6am-10pm Sunday.