Buc-ee's, a Texas-based gas station and travel center with a cult following, is coming to Arizona and in anticipation, we want to know what's so great about this place.

Why it matters: They say everything's bigger in Texas, and Arizona is about see why. Buc-ee's is likely to become a prominent addition to the West Valley that will draw in locals and travelers alike.

Catch up quick: The Goodyear City Council last week approved a rezoning request for a Buc-ee's Travel Center on a 71-acre site at the southwest corner of Bullard Avenue and Interstate 10.

Buc-ee's plans for the new location to be 75,000 square feet, with at least 50,000 square feet of retail space.

Zoom in: Buc-ee's is hugely popular, with 47 locations mostly in Texas but also in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Missouri, South Carolina and Tennessee.

Buc-ee the Beaver, the chain's cartoon mascot, is emblazoned on merchandise that's proudly worn by the company's fans. Axios Phoenix spotted one in Gilbert a couple of weekends ago.

What exactly is Buc-ee's? Our Axios Dallas colleague Michael Mooney once wrote in Texas Highways: "Picture a high-end flea market crossed with the nicest Fina station you've been to, then add a touch of truck-stop diner, and then give the whole place a slight theme-park vibe."

It seems like you can buy just about anything, from standard gas station fare to cooking utensils, windchimes, clothing, books, stuffed animals, wine glasses and even a barbecue pit.

State of play: Being from Arizona, we don't know much about Buc-ee's, but fortunately for us, other Axios colleagues in Texas were willing to share some insight into why people love it so much.

What they're saying: "I'm thrilled that another state will soon discover the marvel that is Buc-ee's. That iconic red-baseball-cap-wearing beaver serves as a beacon of hope during lengthy road journeys," Axios San Antonio's Madalyn Mendoza wrote.

Axios Dallas' Naheed Rajwani-Dharsi said the large, clean restrooms are what make Buc-ee's so great.

Some locations also have superchargers, she added, and the store is a great place to pass the time while your car charges.

Tasha Tsiaperas of Axios Dallas says the merchandise is great, the bathrooms are pristine, the gas are pumps plentiful and well-lit, the food is good for a gas station, and it feels safe stopping there at night when traveling alone.

The other side: Not everyone has such a high level of reverence for Buc-ee's.

"I actually have no idea why Buc-ee's is so popular," said Asher Price from Axios Austin.

Megan Stringer of Axios San Antonio says the bathrooms are clean, but she finds the place a bit overwhelming and says traffic sometimes backs up pretty far to get into them.

1 big tip: Buc-ee's tends to get pretty busy, so steer clear on long weekends, Naheed says.