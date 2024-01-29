51 mins ago - News
Bojangles is once again planning a big expansion of stores
North Carolina-based Bojangles has big expansion plans once again.
What's happening: The popular chicken chain plans to open 270 new restaurants, bolstering its current restaurant total by 33%, Business North Carolina reported.
- Last year, the company opened 40 new restaurants, including several in new markets like Dallas, Columbus and Orlando, per BNC.
- LVP Restaurant Group LLC plans to open 20 Bojangles restaurants in Las Vegas, plus several more across the West.
Why it matters: Bojangles is a regional chain with a cult-like following. Its expansion plans will test the appetite for the brand in other parts of the country.
Flashback: Over the years, Bojangles, which was bought in 2019 by Jordan Co. and Durational Capital Management, has expanded into new markets with mixed results.
- When the company went public in 2015, pressured by Wall Street's drive for growth, Bojangles laid out a plan that included filling out its core in the Carolinas, then expanding into new markets.
- By the next year, however, a franchisee had closed eight restaurants in Orlando, I reported for the Observer in 2016.
- "We love Florida. It's just not going to be anytime soon that we go back to Orlando," then-CEO Clifton Rutledge told analysts at the time.
More Charlotte stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Charlotte.