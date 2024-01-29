Share on email (opens in new window)

North Carolina-based Bojangles has big expansion plans once again.

What's happening: The popular chicken chain plans to open 270 new restaurants, bolstering its current restaurant total by 33%, Business North Carolina reported.

Last year, the company opened 40 new restaurants, including several in new markets like Dallas, Columbus and Orlando, per BNC.

LVP Restaurant Group LLC plans to open 20 Bojangles restaurants in Las Vegas, plus several more across the West.

Why it matters: Bojangles is a regional chain with a cult-like following. Its expansion plans will test the appetite for the brand in other parts of the country.

Flashback: Over the years, Bojangles, which was bought in 2019 by Jordan Co. and Durational Capital Management, has expanded into new markets with mixed results.