Year in review: How Axios Phoenix covered abortion, politics and more

One year ago today — filled with excitement and a whole lot of nerves — we sent our first Axios Phoenix newsletter to about 7,000 of you who kindly signed up when we were just a nebulous dream.

By the numbers: We have since blasted out 249 newsletters and orchestrated six takeover editions on topics like education and college football.

And, we've grown to more than 43,000 subscribers — almost 50 of whom have won Axios Phoenix swag in our "Where in the Valley" contests!

Why it matters: We recognized there are unprecedented demands on your time and we knew we could provide a product that served up the most important and interesting happenings in our community in no more than 3.5 minutes.

Our stories are probably shorter than you're used to — but they don't lack depth or perspective. We simply provide you only with what is absolutely worthy of your time.

Zoom in: We couldn't have launched this newsletter at a more consequential time in Arizona.

And of course, concerns about our water security continue to dominate local and national headlines.

Yes, but: This is also an exciting time to live in Phoenix, and we're proud to have showcased the people and businesses bringing happiness and pride to our community, like:

The immigrants fighting for better cricket facilities.

The couple who adopted senior pup Lion, who spent 323 days at the county shelter.

The five female scientists from Arizona who rank among the best in the world.

The bottom line: We're just getting started and promise to continue digging into the most important issues in the Valley — but always leaving you with a smile.