Year in review: How Axios Phoenix covered abortion, politics and more
One year ago today — filled with excitement and a whole lot of nerves — we sent our first Axios Phoenix newsletter to about 7,000 of you who kindly signed up when we were just a nebulous dream.
By the numbers: We have since blasted out 249 newsletters and orchestrated six takeover editions on topics like education and college football.
- And, we've grown to more than 43,000 subscribers — almost 50 of whom have won Axios Phoenix swag in our "Where in the Valley" contests!
Why it matters: We recognized there are unprecedented demands on your time and we knew we could provide a product that served up the most important and interesting happenings in our community in no more than 3.5 minutes.
- Our stories are probably shorter than you're used to — but they don't lack depth or perspective. We simply provide you only with what is absolutely worthy of your time.
Zoom in: We couldn't have launched this newsletter at a more consequential time in Arizona.
- Just two weeks into Axios Phoenix, the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, leaving the state scrambling to determine which abortion laws to enforce.
- Democrats won almost every statewide election last November, creating a tense dynamic with the GOP-controlled Legislature and setting off a slew of lawsuits by election deniers like Kari Lake.
- Meanwhile, homelessness has grown to record numbers and we've held local governments and nonprofits accountable for failing to deliver promised shelter.
- And of course, concerns about our water security continue to dominate local and national headlines.
Yes, but: This is also an exciting time to live in Phoenix, and we're proud to have showcased the people and businesses bringing happiness and pride to our community, like:
- The immigrants fighting for better cricket facilities.
- The couple who adopted senior pup Lion, who spent 323 days at the county shelter.
- The five female scientists from Arizona who rank among the best in the world.
The bottom line: We're just getting started and promise to continue digging into the most important issues in the Valley — but always leaving you with a smile.
