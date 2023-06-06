28 mins ago - News

Year in review: How Axios Phoenix covered abortion, politics and more

Jessica Boehm
Illustration of a candle in the shape of an Axios logo with a flame that gets blown out.

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

One year ago today — filled with excitement and a whole lot of nerves — we sent our first Axios Phoenix newsletter to about 7,000 of you who kindly signed up when we were just a nebulous dream.

By the numbers: We have since blasted out 249 newsletters and orchestrated six takeover editions on topics like education and college football.

  • And, we've grown to more than 43,000 subscribers — almost 50 of whom have won Axios Phoenix swag in our "Where in the Valley" contests!

Why it matters: We recognized there are unprecedented demands on your time and we knew we could provide a product that served up the most important and interesting happenings in our community in no more than 3.5 minutes.

  • Our stories are probably shorter than you're used to — but they don't lack depth or perspective. We simply provide you only with what is absolutely worthy of your time.

Zoom in: We couldn't have launched this newsletter at a more consequential time in Arizona.

Yes, but: This is also an exciting time to live in Phoenix, and we're proud to have showcased the people and businesses bringing happiness and pride to our community, like:

The bottom line: We're just getting started and promise to continue digging into the most important issues in the Valley — but always leaving you with a smile.

