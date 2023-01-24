Meet Lion, the 8-year-old Phoenix pup adopted after 323 days

Lion and his new humans. Photo: Courtesy of Maricopa County Animal Care and Control

After 323 days in a local animal shelter, 8-year-old Lion, a boerboel mix, found a family over the weekend.

State of play: Maricopa County Animal Care and Control has more than 400 pups available for adoption.

Older dogs such as Lion are less popular among adopters, sometimes remaining in county kennels for months.

Be smart: You can take home a senior dog (6 and older) for just $25, and the county shelter often runs promotions waiving fees altogether. Puppies cost $300.

Jessica's take: Our shar-pei mix Teddy will turn 12 in March, and we love our senior boy endlessly. Don't let a dog's age fool you — they're all puppies at heart.

Happy tails, Lion!