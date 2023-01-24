1 hour ago - News
Meet Lion, the 8-year-old Phoenix pup adopted after 323 days
After 323 days in a local animal shelter, 8-year-old Lion, a boerboel mix, found a family over the weekend.
State of play: Maricopa County Animal Care and Control has more than 400 pups available for adoption.
- Older dogs such as Lion are less popular among adopters, sometimes remaining in county kennels for months.
Be smart: You can take home a senior dog (6 and older) for just $25, and the county shelter often runs promotions waiving fees altogether. Puppies cost $300.
Jessica's take: Our shar-pei mix Teddy will turn 12 in March, and we love our senior boy endlessly. Don't let a dog's age fool you — they're all puppies at heart.
Happy tails, Lion!
More Phoenix stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Phoenix.