Phoenix homelessness is rising, but new shelters provide some relief

Data: Maricopa Regional Continuum of Care PIT Count; Chart: Axios Visuals

The results of January's point-in-time count are in, and the number of people experiencing homelessness is up year-over-year.

State of play: The communities in Maricopa County annually attempt to find and count all the people living in shelters or on the street.

The count, though only a snapshot, can provide helpful insights into how and why people are experiencing homelessness.

What they found: Volunteers counted 9,642 unhoused people, a 7% jump from the 2022 tally.

The number of people experiencing homelessness in the East Valley and West Valley decreased slightly, while the total in Phoenix increased.

1 silver lining: The number of people living outside decreased by 2%, while those staying in shelters increased by 18%, a likely byproduct of hundreds of new shelter beds added over the past year, Maricopa Association of Governments regional homelessness program manager Katie Gentry tells us.

Why it matters: Unhoused people who aren't staying in shelters have poorer health and premature mortality, per a 2016 study by the Association of Schools and Programs of Public Health.

Neighborhoods with high levels of street homelessness report increased crime and blight.

What's next: Gentry says she hopes the count results encourage Valley leaders to continue investing in shelter options.

Metro Phoenix still needs thousands of beds to accommodate all who are currently living on the street.

Parting shot: For the first time, volunteers this year asked people whether their homelessness was caused by a rent increase. Almost 450 people responded with "yes."