Weekend events in Philadelphia: Trolls, Black cinema and a scavenger hunt

Philly kicks off Black History Month with plenty of events, plus we have the rundown of other city happenings:

👹 There are six giant troll towers, each made out of repurposed wood, at the Philadelphia Zoo — the vision of recycling artist Thomas Dambo. Tickets: $19, plus $17 for parking; under age 2 free. The exhibition included with price of admission.

🎥 The Philadelphia Film Center kicks off Black Cinema Weekend on Thursday. The event, which runs through Sunday, includes screenings, activities and a networking mixer. Cost: Pay as you go; $20 ticket bundle for two films.

📚 The African American Children's Book Fair takes place Saturday from 1-4pm at the Pennsylvania Convention Center. The free event features nationally known authors and illustrators and is one of the largest and longest-running fairs of its kind in the country.

🇺🇸 Learn about history's movers and shakers this weekend at the Betsy Ross House. On Saturday, hear from a reenactor playing abolitionist James Forten, who was also a former Revolutionary War soldier and businessman. Then gather around Sunday to listen to actors tell stories about the city's Black experience in the 18th century. Both events run 11am-3pm.

🏇 When a young jockey outgrows horse racing, he must find a new dream in the autobiographical tale, "Small," written and performed by Robert Montano. Runs through Feb. 11 at the People's Light in Malvern. Tickets start at $52+.

🔍 Trying to find ways to stay warm? You got us there. But you can find plenty of stuff during the all-ages WinTOUR scavenger hunt at Fairmount Park, which has more than 2,000 acres of public art and trails. Teams that complete the missions have a chance to win prizes. Runs through Feb. 25.

💃 It's a Brazilian bash at World Cafe Live on Friday. Drink, eat and dance all night to everything from samba to funk. The event is free but food and drink is pay-as-you-go. Doors open at 6pm; show starts at 8:30pm.

🎙️ Are we too Late(ish) to the poetry slam? Check out Philly poet laureate Kai Davis on Friday at PhilaMoca. The show starts at 8:30pm. Tickets: $15 at the door.

🧊 Manayunk Founders Philly Freeze-Out has plenty of food and beer to keep everyone's cheeks warm and rosy. Ice sculptures, ice carving demos, food trucks and drink specials. Saturday, 11am-4pm.

🥍 Don't be lacrosse. There's plenty of sports this weekend, too. The Philly Wings take on the Halifax Thunderbirds on Friday at 7pm at the Wells Fargo Center. Tickets start at $19.