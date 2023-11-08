Philadelphia Union look to avoid 10-day hangover
The Philadelphia Union have waited a season to avenge last year's gut-wrenching loss in the MLS Cup.
- So what's 10 days between playoff games?
Driving the news: The Union travel to New England tonight for Game 2 of the best-of-three series against the Revolution.
Why it matters: A win puts the Union in the Eastern Conference semifinals and one step closer to the championship.
- A loss would have them returning home Sunday for a do-or-die Game 3.
Flashback: The Union dominated the Revolution in a 3-1 win at home on Oct. 28 in Game 1.
- MLS changed this year's playoff format to include a wild-card round followed by a best-of-three first round.
- The remaining rounds, including the championship, are single elimination.
Yes, but: That change means Philly has had 10 days off between playoff games, a wait criticized by players and fans alike.
What they're saying: "You think about momentum, you think about [the] story, I don't think it's ideal for what I think they want to accomplish with the playoffs," Union captain Alejandro Bedoya told the Inquirer. "But we take it in stride."
Between the lines: The gap gave MLS more time to investigate allegations that Union left back Kai Wagner directed a racial slur toward Revs striker Bobby Wood in Game 1.
- The Union are without Wagner tonight, as he didn't travel with the team.
- He was suspended for three games over the incident, per the Washington Post.
The bottom line: Kickoff is at 7pm at Gillette Stadium, with coverage on FS1, Fox Deportes and Apple TV.
