Philadelphia Union look to avoid 10-day hangover

The Union's Daniel Gazdag

The Union are in the playoffs. That means they played, and then they were off ... for a long time. Photo: Andrew Katsampes/ISI Photos/Getty Images

The Philadelphia Union have waited a season to avenge last year's gut-wrenching loss in the MLS Cup.

  • So what's 10 days between playoff games?

Driving the news: The Union travel to New England tonight for Game 2 of the best-of-three series against the Revolution.

Why it matters: A win puts the Union in the Eastern Conference semifinals and one step closer to the championship.

  • A loss would have them returning home Sunday for a do-or-die Game 3.

Flashback: The Union dominated the Revolution in a 3-1 win at home on Oct. 28 in Game 1.

  • MLS changed this year's playoff format to include a wild-card round followed by a best-of-three first round.
  • The remaining rounds, including the championship, are single elimination.

Yes, but: That change means Philly has had 10 days off between playoff games, a wait criticized by players and fans alike.

What they're saying: "You think about momentum, you think about [the] story, I don't think it's ideal for what I think they want to accomplish with the playoffs," Union captain Alejandro Bedoya told the Inquirer. "But we take it in stride."

Between the lines: The gap gave MLS more time to investigate allegations that Union left back Kai Wagner directed a racial slur toward Revs striker Bobby Wood in Game 1.

The bottom line: Kickoff is at 7pm at Gillette Stadium, with coverage on FS1, Fox Deportes and Apple TV.

