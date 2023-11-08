Philadelphia Union look to avoid 10-day hangover

The Union are in the playoffs. That means they played, and then they were off ... for a long time. Photo: Andrew Katsampes/ISI Photos/Getty Images

The Philadelphia Union have waited a season to avenge last year's gut-wrenching loss in the MLS Cup.

So what's 10 days between playoff games?

Driving the news: The Union travel to New England tonight for Game 2 of the best-of-three series against the Revolution.

Why it matters: A win puts the Union in the Eastern Conference semifinals and one step closer to the championship.

A loss would have them returning home Sunday for a do-or-die Game 3.

Flashback: The Union dominated the Revolution in a 3-1 win at home on Oct. 28 in Game 1.

MLS changed this year's playoff format to include a wild-card round followed by a best-of-three first round.

The remaining rounds, including the championship, are single elimination.

Yes, but: That change means Philly has had 10 days off between playoff games, a wait criticized by players and fans alike.

What they're saying: "You think about momentum, you think about [the] story, I don't think it's ideal for what I think they want to accomplish with the playoffs," Union captain Alejandro Bedoya told the Inquirer. "But we take it in stride."

Between the lines: The gap gave MLS more time to investigate allegations that Union left back Kai Wagner directed a racial slur toward Revs striker Bobby Wood in Game 1.

The Union are without Wagner tonight, as he didn't travel with the team.

He was suspended for three games over the incident, per the Washington Post.

The bottom line: Kickoff is at 7pm at Gillette Stadium, with coverage on FS1, Fox Deportes and Apple TV.