Hot homes: 5 houses for sale in Philly starting at $230K
With Philly's tight housing supply, new gems aren't so easy to come by. But this week's roundup of especially swoon-worthy homes might have you fooled.
6103 Chancellor St. — $230,000
Why we love it: From the enclosed porch with tile flooring to the bay window in the primary bedroom, there's a lot to love about this townhouse.
- Neighborhood: Cobbs Creek
- Specs: 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, 1,110 square feet
- Listed by: Steve Tsao at BHHS Fox & Roach Wayne-Devon
- Features: Finished basement, neutral kitchen, updated bathroom, tiled patio
2106 E. Cambria St. — $235,000
Why we love it: Recently renovated with high-end finishes throughout, this three-bed features an updated kitchen with two-toned cabinets, a finished basement and a modern black stair railing.
- Neighborhood: Kensington/Port Richmond
- Specs: 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1,400 square feet
- Listed by: Gordon Stein at Compass Pennsylvania, LLC
- Features: Recessed lighting, hardwood floors, fenced-in yard
851 N. Taylor St. — $419,000
Why we love it: Refinished oak flooring, a cozy fireplace and original millwork help this beauty's architectural character shine through.
- Neighborhood: Fairmount
- Specs: 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 920 square feet
- Listed by: Kara Markley and Tyler Wagner at Compass RE
- Features: Curb appeal, outdoor space, finished basement with laundry area
3430 W. Penn St. — $449,000
Why we love it: I'm truly jealous of whoever gets to call this place home. The fairytale-like curb appeal, chic walk-in closet/dressing room and ample outdoor entertaining space are just a handful of the enviable features.
- Neighborhood: East Falls
- Specs: 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1,741 square feet
- Listed by: Anne O'Malley and Bart O'Malley at Circle Real Estate, LLC
- Features: Lighting that can be controlled from your phone, full-home surround sound, character throughout
3211 Chatham St. — $510,000
Why we love it: If you're looking for a modern home, this one might do the trick, with its coffered LED ceilings, sleek electric fireplace and black tile throughout.
- Neighborhood: Port Richmond
- Specs: 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, 2,724 square feet
- Listed by: Roman Ovrutsky at eRealty Advisors, Inc.
- Features: Rooftop, fenced-in yard, two primary closets
More Philadelphia stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Philadelphia.