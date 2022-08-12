Hot homes: 5 houses for sale in Philly starting at $230K

With Philly's tight housing supply, new gems aren't so easy to come by. But this week's roundup of especially swoon-worthy homes might have you fooled.

Why we love it: From the enclosed porch with tile flooring to the bay window in the primary bedroom, there's a lot to love about this townhouse.

Neighborhood: Cobbs Creek

Cobbs Creek Specs: 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, 1,110 square feet

3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, 1,110 square feet

Listed by: Steve Tsao at BHHS Fox & Roach Wayne-Devon
Features: Finished basement, neutral kitchen, updated bathroom, tiled patio

Why we love it: Recently renovated with high-end finishes throughout, this three-bed features an updated kitchen with two-toned cabinets, a finished basement and a modern black stair railing.

Neighborhood: Kensington/Port Richmond

Kensington/Port Richmond Specs: 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1,400 square feet

3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1,400 square feet

Listed by: Gordon Stein at Compass Pennsylvania, LLC
Features: Recessed lighting, hardwood floors, fenced-in yard

Why we love it: Refinished oak flooring, a cozy fireplace and original millwork help this beauty's architectural character shine through.

Neighborhood: Fairmount

Fairmount Specs: 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 920 square feet

2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 920 square feet

Listed by: Kara Markley and Tyler Wagner at Compass RE
Features: Curb appeal, outdoor space, finished basement with laundry area

Why we love it: I'm truly jealous of whoever gets to call this place home. The fairytale-like curb appeal, chic walk-in closet/dressing room and ample outdoor entertaining space are just a handful of the enviable features.

Neighborhood: East Falls

East Falls Specs: 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1,741 square feet

3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1,741 square feet

Listed by: Anne O'Malley and Bart O'Malley at Circle Real Estate, LLC
Features: Lighting that can be controlled from your phone, full-home surround sound, character throughout

Why we love it: If you're looking for a modern home, this one might do the trick, with its coffered LED ceilings, sleek electric fireplace and black tile throughout.

Neighborhood: Port Richmond

Port Richmond Specs: 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, 2,724 square feet

4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, 2,724 square feet

Listed by: Roman Ovrutsky at eRealty Advisors, Inc.
Features: Rooftop, fenced-in yard, two primary closets

