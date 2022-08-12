1 hour ago - Real Estate

Hot homes: 5 houses for sale in Philly starting at $230K

Brianna Crane
3430 W. Penn St.
3430 W. Penn St. Photo courtesy of Anne O'Malley

With Philly's tight housing supply, new gems aren't so easy to come by. But this week's roundup of especially swoon-worthy homes might have you fooled.

6103 Chancellor St. — $230,000

Why we love it: From the enclosed porch with tile flooring to the bay window in the primary bedroom, there's a lot to love about this townhouse.

  • Neighborhood: Cobbs Creek
  • Specs: 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, 1,110 square feet
  • Listed by: Steve Tsao at BHHS Fox & Roach Wayne-Devon
  • Features: Finished basement, neutral kitchen, updated bathroom, tiled patio
2106 E. Cambria St. — $235,000

Why we love it: Recently renovated with high-end finishes throughout, this three-bed features an updated kitchen with two-toned cabinets, a finished basement and a modern black stair railing.

  • Neighborhood: Kensington/Port Richmond
  • Specs: 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1,400 square feet
  • Listed by: Gordon Stein at Compass Pennsylvania, LLC
  • Features: Recessed lighting, hardwood floors, fenced-in yard
851 N. Taylor St. — $419,000

Why we love it: Refinished oak flooring, a cozy fireplace and original millwork help this beauty's architectural character shine through.

  • Neighborhood: Fairmount
  • Specs: 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 920 square feet
  • Listed by: Kara Markley and Tyler Wagner at Compass RE
  • Features: Curb appeal, outdoor space, finished basement with laundry area
851 N. Taylor St.
Photo courtesy of Tyler Wagner
851 N. Taylor St. dining area
Photo courtesy of Tyler Wagner
3430 W. Penn St. — $449,000

Why we love it: I'm truly jealous of whoever gets to call this place home. The fairytale-like curb appeal, chic walk-in closet/dressing room and ample outdoor entertaining space are just a handful of the enviable features.

  • Neighborhood: East Falls
  • Specs: 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1,741 square feet
  • Listed by: Anne O'Malley and Bart O'Malley at Circle Real Estate, LLC
  • Features: Lighting that can be controlled from your phone, full-home surround sound, character throughout
3430 W. Penn St. front door
Photo courtesy of Anne O'Malley
3430 W. Penn St. living room
Photo courtesy of Anne O'Malley
3430 W. Penn St. kitchen
Photo courtesy of Anne O'Malley
3211 Chatham St. — $510,000

Why we love it: If you're looking for a modern home, this one might do the trick, with its coffered LED ceilings, sleek electric fireplace and black tile throughout.

  • Neighborhood: Port Richmond
  • Specs: 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, 2,724 square feet
  • Listed by: Roman Ovrutsky at eRealty Advisors, Inc.
  • Features: Rooftop, fenced-in yard, two primary closets
3211 Chatham St.
Photo courtesy of Roman Ovrutsky
3211 Chatham St. kitchen
Photo courtesy of Roman Ovrutsky
3211 Chatham St. bath
Photo courtesy of Roman Ovrutsky
