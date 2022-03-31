Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Philadelphia added three more distribution sites for at-home tests earlier this week.

Why it matters: Things may feel closer to normal, but the pandemic is not over.

Although other states, cities and municipalities, including nearby Delaware County, are scaling back testing sites amid lower case numbers, Philly health officials tell Axios they have no plans to follow suit.

Yes, but: The city doesn't have plans to open any more testing sites either.

Philly Public Health Department spokesperson James Garrow tells Axios the city feels "at-home testing could help lessen the burden on existing testing centers should we see another wave."

The big picture: Anthony Fauci said earlier this month the U.S. will likely get an increase of cases from the BA.2 variant, but it may not result in a significant uptick in hospitalizations or deaths.

Philadelphia's new at-home test distribution sites will be located at:

The Shoppes at LaSalle: 5301 Chew Ave.

Open starting April 12. Mondays-Saturdays, from 10:30am-5:30pm.

Whitman Plaza: 330 W. Oregon Ave.

Open starting April 5. Sundays-Fridays, from 11:30am-6:30pm.

Quartermaster Plaza: West Oregon Avenue and 23rd Street.

An opening date hasn't been released yet.

Other existing sites: Amtrak 30th Street Station, at 2955 Market St.

Bethany Baptist Church: 5747 Warrington Ave.

Mi Salud Wellness Center: 200 E. Wyoming Ave.

Mt. Enon Baptist Church: 500 Snyder Ave.

Tioga United: 1539 West Venango St.

What to know: Each individual is eligible to receive one free test. Insurance or identification isn't required.

Of note: If you'd rather have someone else administer the test, visit the city's database to find a location.