Colorado Gov. Jared Polis is washing his hands of COVID-19.

What's happening: The state announced it will shutter its 14 community testing and vaccine sites effective March 31, part of a broader shift to relinquish its role in fighting the coronavirus.

On Wednesday, the state stopped shipping at-home rapid tests to residents, telling Coloradans to instead request them through the federal government.

Why it matters: Thousands of people relied on the convenience of at-home kits and drive-through sites in the battle against COVID-19.

Now, definitive PCR tests and vaccines — including booster shots — will need to come from overburdened health care providers.

Between the lines: The Polis administration's shift comes at a dicey moment.

Coronavirus cases are surging once again in Europe and the trend may soon appear back in the U.S. just as people unmask and resume once-risky public activities.

Colorado is even starting to see a slight increase in cases with the single-day and seven-day rates ticking up, according to state data.

It's unclear why the state pulled back its precautionary efforts at this time, nor how it will reprioritize pandemic spending. State public health officials did not respond to questions from Axios Denver.

Details: The governor began to dial back the state's response in February, declaring it was time to return to normal life with the retreat of the Omicron wave.

In addition to reducing testing availability, the state issued a new public health order Tuesday that no longer requires:

Daily reports of hospitalizations from COVID-19, opting instead for twice-weekly figures.

Face masks for people in vulnerable settings, such as hospitals, homeless shelters and prisons, unless they are at medium or high transmission levels according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Of note: The state will continue to operate mobile vaccination clinics through at least June 30, as well as pop-up community clinics for hard-to-reach communities of color.

