COVID spike in Europe could signal increase in U.S.

Data: Our World in Data; Chart: Jared Whalen/Axios

Coronavirus cases are once again surging in several European countries, potentially signaling that the U.S. will soon experience another spike as well.

Between the lines: Several factors are likely at play, including relaxed mitigation measures, the spread of the B.A.2 variant and waning vaccine protection, tweeted Scripps Research's Eric Topol.

State of play: Cases are still plunging in America, and hospitalizations are at their lowest level since last summer.