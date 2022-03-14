COVID spike in Europe could signal increase in U.S.
Coronavirus cases are once again surging in several European countries, potentially signaling that the U.S. will soon experience another spike as well.
Between the lines: Several factors are likely at play, including relaxed mitigation measures, the spread of the B.A.2 variant and waning vaccine protection, tweeted Scripps Research's Eric Topol.
State of play: Cases are still plunging in America, and hospitalizations are at their lowest level since last summer.
- As we've learned over and over again, the virus can still come surging back. However, previous infections and vaccinations will likely prevent most cases from becoming severe if there's another wave.