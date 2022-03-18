Fauci: COVID cases, not hospitalizations, may rise with BA.2 variant

NIAID director Anthony Fauci said that the U.S. will likely experience an increase in COVID-19 cases from the BA.2 variant, but it may not result in a significant uptick in hospitalizations or deaths.

Driving the news: "I would not be surprised if in the next few weeks we see somewhat of either a flattening of our diminution or maybe even an increase," Fauci told ABC News' Brad Mielke on the podcast "Start Here."

Fauci said that in the United Kingdom, where cases are rising, "their intensive care bed usage is not going up, which means they're not seeing a blip up of severe disease," ABC News reports.

The pandemic trajectory in the U.S. has largely followed the UK's by about three weeks, ABC notes.

The big picture: The BA.2 variant is believed to be more transmissible than the original Omicron strain, but it may not cause more severe disease than the original strain, Axios' Tina Reed reports.

The BA.2 variant now represents nearly a quarter of all cases in the U.S. and Fauci predicted that it will likely become the dominant variant at some point.

"Whether or not that is going to lead to another surge, a mini surge or maybe even a moderate surge, is very unclear because there are a lot of other things that are going on right now," Fauci said.

The emergence of the new variant comes as businesses and policymakers nationwide are removing mask and vaccine mandates and loosening COVID protocols, Axios' Caitlin Owens reports.

What he's saying: "From what I know about human nature, which I think is pretty much a lot, people are kind of done with COVID," Fauci said.

"You can go ahead and continue to tiptoe towards normality, which is what we're doing, but at the same time, be aware that you may have to reverse."

