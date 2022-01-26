Philadelphia City Council's proposed redistricting map draws scrutiny

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Philadelphia legislators are weighing a proposed political map that a good government group says could face legal challenges.

What's happening: The city's Committee of the Whole, which is made up of all city councilmembers, will take up Council President Darrell Clarke's redistricting proposal at a virtual hearing Wednesday, starting at 10am.

Why it matters: The map will determine the city's 10 legislative political boundaries for the next decade.

City councilmembers are tasked with approving a map by Feb. 12 — or they'll face having their paychecks withheld.

What they're saying: Joe Grace, the council president's spokesperson, said Clarke had consulted with legislators and their staff to develop the proposal addressing population changes across the city.

"It's always possible there will be some changes in the plan, based on feedback obtained at the hearing, which we look forward to hearing," Grace said.

The other side: Pat Christmas, policy director for the Committee of Seventy, expressed concern about the plans for Northwest Philadelphia's 4th District.

He said the proposed boundaries raise red flags due to the lower population compared to other districts.

Between the lines: Each district should have between 168,400 and 152,400 residents, a range that ensures political power is spread evenly and maintains the "one-person, one-vote" principle of election law, Christmas said.

Yet the proposed 4th District includes only 150,217 people — a population drop of more than 10,000 people compared to the current map, according to the committee.

Zoom out: Christmas warned that legislators should plan for slow population growth in both the 4th and 8th Districts and increases elsewhere in the coming years so as to avoid a "population bomb in the next redistricting cycle."

"It's a real challenge to try to figure out where to pull people, from one district or another, without necessarily causing a ripple effect throughout the city," he said.

Of note: Christmas is expected to testify at Wednesday's hearing.

What to watch: Councilmembers will likely tweak the proposal during the hearing and pass it out of committee, setting up a potential final vote as early as Feb. 3.